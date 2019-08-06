Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of 8x8, Inc. Investors (EGHT)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of 8x8, Inc. (“8x8” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EGHT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On July 31, 2019, B. Riley downgraded 8x8 from “Neutral” to “Sell” claiming the July 30, 2019 earnings report that 8x8 put out “appeared to pass muster at first glance” but that “dissecting the company’s guidance and cash flow statement left us with a number of concerns,” which includes deferred sales commissions costs and cash burn.

On this news, 8x8’s share price fell $2.27 per share or over 8%, to close at $24.17 on July 31, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased 8x8 securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

