8X8, INC.

8X8, INC.

(EGHT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 8x8, Inc.

0
08/02/2019 | 07:46pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against 8x8, Inc. (“8x8” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EGHT). This investigation concerns whether 8x8 has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 31, 2019, B. Riley downgraded 8x8 from “Neutral” to “Sell,” stating that 8x8’s July 30, 2019 earnings report “appeared to pass muster at first glance” but that “dissecting the company’s guidance and cash flow statement left us with a number of concerns,” including cash burn and deferred sales commission costs. On this news, 8x8’s stock price fell $2.27, or 8.6%, to close at $24.17 on July 31, 2019.

If you acquired 8x8 securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 437 M
EBIT 2020 -58,0 M
Net income 2020 -121 M
Finance 2020 261 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -26,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,79x
EV / Sales2021 3,98x
Capitalization 2 354 M
Chart 8X8, INC.
Duration : Period :
8x8, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 8X8, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,39  $
Last Close Price 23,71  $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vikram Verma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan R. Martin Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Steven H. Gatoff Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Garth Judge Senior Director-Research & Development
Guy L. Hecker Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
8X8, INC.33.98%2 340
CISCO SYSTEMS27.86%237 110
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD15.79%38 603
NOKIA OYJ-2.20%30 475
ERICSSON AB11.58%29 840
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS43.22%27 151
