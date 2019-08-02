Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 8x8, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against 8x8, Inc. (“8x8” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EGHT). This investigation concerns whether 8x8 has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 31, 2019, B. Riley downgraded 8x8 from “Neutral” to “Sell,” stating that 8x8’s July 30, 2019 earnings report “appeared to pass muster at first glance” but that “dissecting the company’s guidance and cash flow statement left us with a number of concerns,” including cash burn and deferred sales commission costs. On this news, 8x8’s stock price fell $2.27, or 8.6%, to close at $24.17 on July 31, 2019.

If you acquired 8x8 securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

