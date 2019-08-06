Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of 8x8, Inc. Investors (EGHT)

08/06/2019 | 07:33pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of 8x8, Inc. (“8x8” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EGHT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 31, 2019, B. Riley downgraded 8x8 from “Neutral” to “Sell” claiming the July 30, 2019 earnings report that 8x8 put out “appeared to pass muster at first glance” but that “dissecting the company’s guidance and cash flow statement left us with a number of concerns,” which includes deferred sales commissions costs and cash burn.

On this news, 8x8’s share price fell $2.27 per share or over 8%, to close at $24.17 on July 31, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased 8x8 securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
8X8, INC.29.27%2 315
CISCO SYSTEMS18.56%219 901
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD8.89%35 527
NOKIA OYJ-4.33%29 723
ERICSSON AB6.80%28 186
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS46.67%27 934
