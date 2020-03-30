Service from Home: Activate Group Ltd Keeping UK's Key Workers on the Road with Rapid Transition to Remote Customer Service Team Using 8x8

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications provider, today announced it has enabled Activate Group Limited (AGL) to keep the UK’s key workers on the road by transitioning its contact centre staff to work remotely in just 24 hours with the 8x8 cloud communications solution.

AGL’s fleet management services, which specialise in technology-led accident management services, help keep commercial vehicles running in the event of a breakdown. AGL’s services have never been more vital amid the current Covid-19 crisis, with many of its customers responsible for providing key services -this includes supermarket deliveries from companies such as Ocado, Sainsbury’s and Tesco, as well as British Gas, and Abellio, which runs London’s bus network.

Having implemented 8x8 X Series in July 2019, AGL had the cloud platform and capabilities in place to implement a remote working mandate for its 200 contact centre agents, in less than 24 hours, which is unheard of in the industry. This rapid switch ensured there was minimal disruption to critical customers facing increasing pressure to deliver services to those who are vulnerable or in isolation, while keeping AGL’s staff safe and healthy.

With 8x8 X Series, an integrated solution for voice, chat, video meetings and contact centre on an open, modern cloud technology platform, AGL’s contact centre employees have the same capabilities for calling and accessing its CRM system as when working from home. Further, 8x8 Quality Management allows effective remote staff management with its ability to record calls and conduct quality assessments to meet service levels during a critical time.

8x8 Video Meetings also enables the client teams to meet face-to-face with customers using HD video and audio to keep them updated on projects.

Daniel Woods, Head of IT, AGL, said: “In the sector we operate in, it’s vital for us to respond quickly to our customers, and during these uncertain times this has never been more important. Our mission is to keep key workers on the road by continuing to run our 24/7 contact centre service, while ensuring we safeguard the health and safety of our staff. With 8x8 X Series in place, it was easy to quickly transition our entire workforce to remote working and we have still been able to provide excellent support to our customers when they need it most.”

Samuel Wilson, Chief Customer Officer and Managing Director of EMEA, 8x8, Inc., said: “We’re proud to be able to help companies such as AGL move to remote working rapidly and efficiently during these critical times. It’s impressive to see their rapid response to keeping their staff safe while also keeping critical customer operations running when they have never been more needed, thanks to their forward-thinking approach to cloud communications.”

5.5 Million Video Meetings Monthly Active Users Globally; 2.4 Million Increase in a Week

8x8 X Series meets the needs of businesses with a mobile and remote workforce by providing a highly reliable and resilient solution across desktop and mobile devices for voice, video, chat, contact centre, APIs and advanced analytics. This allows companies to unify a distributed workforce and enable flexible workstyles. 8x8 X Series includes 8x8 Video Meetings, which is also available as a free, unlimited standalone version at https://8x8.vc, and provides international dial-in numbers in more than 55 countries. 8x8 Video Meetings is optimized for use with the WebRTC standard which enables attendees to instantly join meetings without any downloads or plugins.

8x8 Contact Centre, available as part of X Series, is a complete solution including ACD, IVR, digital channels, outbound dialer, reporting, customer experience analytics, quality management, speech analytics, customer surveys and knowledgebase, all delivered on one unified, secure and reliable platform featuring single sign-on and centralized administration. Pre-built CRM integrations make it easy for agents to access and view customer data.

8x8 has experienced a significant increase in usage across its video meetings solutions with monthly active users growing globally to now more than 5.5 million. For the latest 8x8 Video Meetings usage statistics, user stories and social posts updated daily, visit https://www.8x8.com/live.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading cloud provider of voice, video, chat, contact centre and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Activate Group Limited

Activate Group Limited (AGL) was founded in 2015, since then it has gone from strength to strength in the vehicle accident management sector. AGL has scalable technology and business solutions that cover a wide range of customer needs, from risk screening and repair fulfilment through to fleet, insurance and broker services. For additional information, visit www.activate-group.com, or follow AGL on LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005185/en/