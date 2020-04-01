Treat from Home: Retreat Behavioral Health Turns on Video-Powered Telehealth with 8x8

East Coast Provider of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Enables Staff to Treat Patients from Home Using 8x8 Video Meetings

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced Retreat Behavioral Health, a respected provider of mental health and substance abuse services, has deployed the 8x8 X Series solution with 8x8 Video Meetings to enable its clinical and medical staff to safely work from home while continuing to support their patients.

Retreat Behavioral Health, founded in 2011, is dedicated to the treatment of substance use and medical health disorders at multiple locations up and down the East Coast. It provides a multitude of inpatient and outpatient rehab services to help people easily access the best quality of care in a holistic and peaceful environment. Due to COVID-19, the health care provider needed to implement new protocols dedicated to the safety of both their patients and staff while still providing the highest quality of treatment.

“We are taking all the necessary precautions during this pandemic as the safety of our patients and staff is our top priority,” said Scott Korogodsky, Chief Administrative Officer at Retreat Behavioral Health. “Our on-site clinical and medical staff are leaders in their fields, committed to working tirelessly on behalf of our patients. By working with 8x8, we video-enabled our staff so they could work from home without impacting the personalized and comprehensive care that is tailored to each patient’s unique needs.”

Working with technology solutions provider The Monaco Group, Retreat Behavioral Health rapidly deployed video meetings within 48 hours for its staff to support patients from home without sacrificing quality of care. Now all patient admissions are pre-screened remotely through a tele-health assessment using video if required. In addition, complete patient visits are administered from home by the staff via 8x8 Video Meetings.

“Video is emerging as the critical component of a health care provider's telehealth practice, especially in light of the current crisis and shelter in place orders,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “Retreat Behavioral Health is at the forefront of innovative care and is solidifying their place in the telehealth community while providing a new and effective resource for their patients. Their use of the 8x8 cloud video platform really showcases their industry leadership, and we are proud of the role we are playing to help them enhance care while keeping both patients and staff safe.”

More than 6.5 Million Video Meetings Monthly Active Users Globally; 3 Million Increase in Last Week

8x8 X Series meets the needs of businesses with a mobile and remote workforce by providing a highly reliable and resilient solution across desktop and mobile devices for voice, video, chat, contact center, APIs and advanced analytics. This allows companies to unify a distributed workforce and enable flexible workstyles. 8x8 X Series includes 8x8 Video Meetings, which is also available as a free, unlimited standalone version at https://8x8.vc, and provides international dial-in numbers in more than 55 countries. 8x8 Video Meetings is optimized for use with the WebRTC standard which enables attendees to instantly join meetings without any downloads or plugins. 8x8 Video Meetings is also part of 8x8 Express, a solution for small organizations and teams that require a complete, preconfigured business phone system with a dedicated business number, video meetings and messaging in a single desktop and mobile application.

8x8 has experienced a significant increase in usage across its video meetings solutions with monthly active users growing globally to now more than 6.5 million. For the latest 8x8 Video Meetings usage statistics, user stories and social posts updated daily, visit https://www.8x8.com/live.

