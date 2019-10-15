92 Resources : Announces Effective Date of Consolidation and Name Change

Vancouver, October 15, 2019 - 92 Resources Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX.V: NTY) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9G2) to confirm the effective date for the consolidation of one (1) post-consolidation share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation shares and concurrent name and symbol change, as announced on October 4, 2019.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, October 17, 2019, the shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis under the name 'Gaia Metals Corp.' and stock symbol 'GMC'.

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which approximately 8,900,245 shares are issued and outstanding.

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: GMC (new)

CUSIP Number: 36270E106 (new)

About 92 Resources Corp.

92 Resources Corp is a junior mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing strategic and prospective properties that position it strongly for the worlds continuing shift to high tech and green technologies including base and precious metals, and lithium.

The Company's primary assets are the wholly owned Corvette Property and the FCI Property (held under Option from O3 Mining, a recent spin-out from Osisko Mining, for a 75% interest) located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The properties are contiguous and host significant gold-copper-silver-lithium potential highlighted by the Golden Gap Prospect with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, the Elsass and Lorraine prospects with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in surface sample, and the CV1 Pegmatite Prospect with 2.28% Li2O over 6 m in channel.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC, the Golden Silica Property, BC, and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact Adrian Lamoureux, President & CEO at Tel: 778-945-2950, E-mail: adrian@92resources.com or visit www.92resources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

'ADRIAN LAMOUREUX'

Adrian Lamoureux, President & CEO

