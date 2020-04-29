Log in
a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/29/2020 | 03:30am EDT

29.04.2020 / 09:24
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: http://www.aaa-ffm.de/pages/iv-finanzberichte.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: http://www.aaa-ffm.de/pages/iv-finanzberichte.html

29.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung
Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 3
60327 Frankfurt (Main)
Germany
Internet: www.aaa-ffm.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1032417  29.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1032417&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
