Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  A.G. BARR p.l.c.    BAG   GB00B6XZKY75

A.G. BARR P.L.C.

(BAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A G BARR p l c : Form Of Direction 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 04:09am EDT

A.G. BARR p.l.c. 2020 Annual General Meeting

FORM OF DIRECTION

Voting ID

Task ID

Participant Reference Number

PLEASE READ THE NOTES OVERLEAF CAREFULLY BEFORE COMPLETING THIS FORM

If you wish, you can submit your Form of Direction electronically at www.sharevote.co.uk using the numbers above.

You may, if you prefer, return this card in a sealed envelope to FREEPOST RTHJ-CLLL-KBKU, Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing BN99 8LU. Please allow one week before the deadline to ensure your form arrives in time.

To be valid, your instructions or signed and dated Form of Direction must be received no later than 09.30 a.m. on Monday 22 June 2020 at the offices of the Plan Administrator at the address stated on this card.

To: Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee") as trustee of the A.G. BARR p.l.c. All-Employee Share Ownership Plan (the "Plan").

In respect of the Company's shares held by you on my behalf under the Plan, I request you to vote on my behalf at the Annual General Meeting, and any adjournment thereof, in the manner indicated below (see Note 2):

For

Against Withheld*

1. To receive and approve the audited accounts of the group and the Company for the year ended 25 January 2020 together with the directors' and auditor's reports thereon.

2. To approve the directors' remuneration policy.

3. To receive and approve the annual statement by the chairman of the remuneration committee and the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 25 January 2020.

4. To re-elect Mr John Ross Nicolson as a director of the Company.

5. To re-elect Mr Roger Alexander White as a director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Mr Stuart Lorimer as a director of the Company.

7. To re-elect Mr Jonathan David Kemp as a director of the Company.

8. To re-elect Mr William Robin Graham Barr as a director of the Company.

9. To re-elect Ms Susan Verity Barratt as a director of the Company.

10. To re-elect Ms Pamela Powell as a director of the Company.

11. To re-elect Mr David James Ritchie as a director of the Company.

12. To re-elect Mr Nicholas Barry Edward Wharton as a director of the Company.

  1. Tore-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company and to authorise the audit and risk committee to fix their remuneration.
  2. To authorise the directors to allot shares in the Company subject to the restrictions set out in the resolution.

15. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights subject to the limits set out in the resolution.

16. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares up to the specified amount.

* See Note 3

Signature

Date

detach to line dotted along Cut

,.c.l.p BARR .G.A of offices the at held be will ")Company" (the .c.l.p BARR .G.A of Meeting General Annual 2020 The

Annual" (the 2020 June 25 Thursday on .m.a 30.09 at 9HD G68 Cumbernauld, Road, Mollins 4 House, Westfield

.")Meeting General

Participant Dear inform to notification a is This Notice Barr's .G.A that you Meeting General Annual of or view to available is 2020 Company's the on download at website corporate .uk.co.agbarr.www

2020 May 21

Availability of Notification .c.l.p Barr .G.A

General Annual 2020

.c.l.p BARR .G.A

Meeting

DIRECTION OF FORM

CLLL-RTHJ Freepost Equiniti House Aspect Road Spencer LANCING 8LU BN99

AAATDFAADAADAFDDDATTDADTDDFAFADFFADF

KBKU-

Notes

  1. Please note that the A.G. BARR p.l.c.All-Employee Share Ownership Plan is administered by Equiniti Limited. Should you have any queries, please contact the A.G. Barr Employee Schemes Helpline on 0371 384 2446 (or +44 121 415 0106 if calling from outside the United Kingdom). Lines are open 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (UK Time) Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England & Wales.
  2. Please indicate how you wish your vote to be cast by marking the appropriate box with an "X". The Trustee will abstain from voting on any particular resolution if no instruction is given in respect of that resolution and will exercise their discretion as to how they vote in relation to any other business which may come before the meeting.
  3. The vote "Withheld" option is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. It should be noted that a vote withheld is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
  4. The Form of Direction must be signed and returned to the Plan Administrator at FREEPOSTRTHJ-CLLL-KBKU, Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing BN99 8LU so as to be received no later than 09.30 a.m. on Monday 22 June 2020.
  5. This Form of Direction is not to be regarded as an invitation to attend in person, or vote at, the Annual General Meeting.

detach to line dotted along Cut

Disclaimer

A.G.Barr plc published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 08:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on A.G. BARR P.L.C.
04:09aA G BARR P L C : Form Of Direction 2020
PU
03/24UK companies delay results after regulators relax reporting rules
RE
03/23British companies mothball results as virus shreds financial market rulebook
RE
03/23A G BARR P L C : FCA moratorium on publication of results
PU
03/19A.G. BARR P.L.C. : annual earnings release
03/11A G BARR P L C : Response to PepsiCo To Acquire Rockstar
PU
01/28UK shares recover after sell-off on coronavirus fears
RE
01/28A G BARR P L C : .G. Brr sees nnul profit t top end of forecst on higher prices
RE
01/02A G BARR P L C : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
2019Britvic annual profit dives 31% on France weakness
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2021 228 M
EBIT 2021 30,7 M
Net income 2021 22,0 M
Finance 2021 25,5 M
Yield 2021 1,72%
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
EV / Sales2021 2,18x
EV / Sales2022 1,87x
Capitalization 523 M
Chart A.G. BARR P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
A.G. BARR p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.G. BARR P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 487,14 GBp
Last Close Price 470,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Alexander White Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Ross Nicolson Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Lorimer Executive Director & Finance Director
Craig Kenny Head-Information technology
Julie Ann Barr Secretary, Director & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.G. BARR P.L.C.-18.97%641
PEPSICO, INC.-3.61%182 775
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-16.00%22 537
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC-24.75%16 819
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-34.08%8 235
OSOTSPA3.09%3 933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group