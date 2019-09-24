A G Barr : Board Update

24 September 2019

A.G. BARR p.l.c.

Board Update

A.G. BARR p.l.c., which produces and markets some of the UK's leading drink brands, including IRN-BRU, Rubicon and Funkin, announces the following board changes.

Martin Griffiths, who joined the board in 2010 and is the current Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and Senior Non-Executive Independent Director, will stand down at the board meeting on 19 March 2020, following the completion of the 2019 audit cycle. Martin has provided a huge level of support and guidance during his tenure for which the board is extremely grateful.

We are pleased to confirm that Nick Wharton, who will have been on the board for just over a year at that point, will succeed Martin in the role of Audit and Risk Committee Chair and Susan Barratt will become Senior Non-Executive Independent Director.

In addition, following a board structure review aimed at improving long-term corporate governance compliance, the Supply Chain Director, currently an executive director role will move to a divisional director role and will continue to be held by Andrew Memmott. Andrew has stepped down from the board with immediate effect.

