A G Barr : Closed period repurchase programme

Closed period repurchase programme

A.G. Barr p.l.c (the 'Company') announces that the Company has today entered into an irrevocable and non-discretionary arrangement with Investec Bank PLC, to repurchase on its behalf and within certain pre-set parameters, ordinary shares in the Company for cancellation, during the Company's closed period which will end on the announcement of the Company's full year results on 26 March 2019. This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 12 of the UKLA Listing Rules and the Company's general authority to repurchase shares.