Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  A.G. Barr plc    BAG   GB00B6XZKY75

A.G. BARR PLC

(BAG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

A G Barr : Pre-close trading update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 05:25am EDT

IMMEDIATE RELEASE 16 July 2019

A.G. BARR p.l.c.

('A.G. BARR')

Pre-close trading update

A.G. BARR, which produces and markets some of the UK's leading drink brands, including IRN-BRU, Rubicon and Funkin, will announce its interim financial results for the 26 weeks to 27 July 2019 on 24 September 2019.

As previously communicated, 2018 was an unprecedented year for soft drinks with changing pricing and promotional dynamics in the market following the introduction of the Soft Drinks Industry Levy (SDIL) alongside CO2 shortages and a long, hot summer. Against this backdrop we placed an intentional short-term trading focus on volume which successfully boosted growth and, as updated in March, we have subsequently returned our Barr Soft Drinks business to its long-term value driven approach, increasing price positioning in the market.

While we anticipated that volume would be impacted by this return to our traditional pricing strategy, trading in the financial year to date has been below our expectations. This has been exacerbated by some specific brand challenges, particularly in Rockstar energy and Rubicon juice drinks, as well as disappointing spring and early summer weather, most notably in Scotland and the north of England, and compounded further as we approach the half year when the prior year comparative weather was at its peak.

We have taken action to address the specific brand related issues, including the planned launch of three new Rockstar products at the end of the summer, and recipe improvement activity for Rubicon juice drinks, however the benefit of these actions will not be felt until later in the second half of the financial year.

In a transitional pricing year for our core carbonates portfolio, led by IRN-BRU, we are seeing positive indications of acceptance of the new price positioning. Our innovation performance and pipeline remain strong with encouraging initial interest in our recently launched IRN-BRU Energy product.

Funkin continues to perform strongly and the recent launch of nitro-infused premium cocktails in cans is already exceeding expectations.

Outlook

Revenue for the 26 weeks to 27 July 2019 is estimated to be in the region of £123m, representing a c.10% decline on the prior year (2018: £136m).

Despite our strong second half plan it is not expected that we will recover fully from the volume impact in the first 5 months of this year and the current trading we are experiencing. As a result, we expect our profit performance for the full year to decline versus the prior year by up to 20%.

It is also anticipated that there will be some exceptional costs incurred in the current financial year as we take action to regain momentum. Further guidance will be provided at the interim results.

Roger White, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'While the Funkin business goes from strength to strength, it has been a challenging start to the year for Barr Soft Drinks. Weather comparatives and trading, particularly in the impulse on-the-go market, have been even tougher than expected which, along with some brand specific challenges, have led to a short-term impact on our financial performance. We are focused on returning to growth and will continue to take the actions we believe necessary to succeed in the dynamic environment within which we operate'.

For more information, please contact:

A.G. BARR

0330 390 3900

Instinctif Partners

020 7457 2020

Roger White, Chief Executive

Justine Warren

Stuart Lorimer, Finance Director

Matthew Smallwood

Next update: Interim Results - 24 September 2019

Disclaimer

A.G.Barr plc published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 09:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on A.G. BARR PLC
05:25aA G BARR : Pre-close trading update
PU
04:40aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 led higher by Burberry; profit alert hits A.G.B..
RE
04:37aA G BARR : Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr says profits to fall 20%
RE
06/07A G BARR : Minority investment in STRYYK
PU
05/09A.G. BARR PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/17A G BARR : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
03/26A G BARR : Irn-Bru maker says almost all drinks now sugared down
RE
01/25A G BARR : Closed period repurchase programme
PU
01/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends lower for fourth session, Vodafone hits ei..
RE
01/25A.G. Barr sees higher revenue but flags uncertainty, regulations
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 286 M
EBIT 2020 47,1 M
Net income 2020 37,9 M
Finance 2020 21,5 M
Yield 2020 1,97%
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,36x
EV / Sales2021 3,20x
Capitalization 982 M
Chart A.G. BARR PLC
Duration : Period :
A.G. Barr plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.G. BARR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,20  GBP
Last Close Price 8,69  GBP
Spread / Highest target 1,84%
Spread / Average Target -17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Alexander White Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Ross Nicolson Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Lorimer Finance Director & Executive Director
Andrew Lewis Memmott Executive Director & Supply Chain Director
William Robin Graham Barr Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.G. BARR PLC10.14%1 226
PEPSICO20.64%187 844
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV9.46%31 424
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC25.58%26 454
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.394.46%13 107
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-13.80%4 556
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About