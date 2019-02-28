A H Belo : Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

News Release

February 28, 2019

A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

DALLAS - A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) said today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results before the market opens on Friday, March 8, 2019. A conference call will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CST.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on A. H. Belo Corporation's website at www.ahbelo.com/invest. An archive of the webcast will be available at www.ahbelo.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-800-230-1059 (USA) or 612-234-9960 (International). A replay line will be available at 1-800-475-6701 (USA) or 320-365-3844 (International) from 12:00 p.m. CST on March 8, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on March 15, 2019. The access code for the replay is 464458.

About A. H. Belo Corporation

A. H. Belo Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas with commercial printing, distribution and direct mail capabilities, as well as a presence in emerging media and digital marketing. While focusing on extending the Company's media platforms, A. H. Belo delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit www.ahbelo.com or email invest@ahbelo.com.