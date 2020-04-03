A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Katy Murray as Executive Vice President

DALLAS, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) announced today that Katy Murray, the Company’s senior vice president and Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted to executive vice president effective immediately. Murray continues in the role of Chief Financial Officer.



Robert W. Decherd, A. H. Belo’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Katy’s role has grown significantly over the past 18 months as we have combined the Company’s strategic planning and ongoing operations into a single decision-making structure. Her influence in key decisions related to A. H. Belo, The Dallas Morning News, and all of the Company’s day-to-day planning and operations is felt in numerous, positive ways. The Board and I have great confidence in Katy’s judgment, founded on diverse experience over her 25-year career.”



Murray, 51, came to A. H. Belo as Chief Financial Officer in April 2015. Prior to joining the Company, Katy served as Chief Financial Officer of SourceHOV, a multinational provider of business processing services, from November 2011 to April 2013. At SourceHOV she was responsible for the worldwide finance, accounting, and facility operations. Following SourceHOV’s acquisition by Citi Venture Capital Investment in April 2013, Katy served for a year in an advisory role to the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors.



Prior to 2011, Katy served as Chief Financial Officer and executive vice president for several multinational public software and service companies including Taleo Corporation, a provider of talent acquisition and performance management software which was acquired by Oracle Corporation; EXL a professional services company involved in operations management and analytics; and i2 Technologies, a supply chain management company acquired by JDA Software.

Murray currently serves as treasurer of the Board of Directors of Downtown Dallas, Inc., and treasurer of Dallas Morning News Charities. She was Chairman of the Board of Directors for the SPCA of Texas from 2016 – 2018. Murray graduated from Louisiana State University in 1992 with a Masters Degree in Accounting and in 1991 with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting. She is a certified public accountant.

