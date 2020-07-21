Log in
A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

07/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

DALLAS, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) said today that it will release second quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.  A conference call will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on A. H. Belo Corporation’s website at www.ahbelo.com/invest.  An archive of the webcast will be available at www.ahbelo.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-844-291-6358 and enter the following access code when prompted: 8250158.  A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CDT on July 28, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on August 3, 2020.  The access code for the replay is 8288468.

About A. H. Belo Corporation

A. H. Belo Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has commercial printing, distribution and direct mail capabilities, as well as a presence in emerging media and digital marketing. While focusing on extending the Company’s media platforms, A. H. Belo delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit www.ahbelo.com or email invest@ahbelo.com.

Contact:
Katy Murray
214-977-8869

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
