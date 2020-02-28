A Living Services : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF NEW CMIG PM CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD. *

雅居樂雅生活服務股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3319)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF NEW CMIG PM CIRCULAR

Reference is made to (i) the announcements of A-Living Services Co., Ltd. dated 25 September 2019 and 12 December 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to, among others, the New CMIG PM Acquisition; (ii) the announcements dated 31 October 2019 and 31 December 2019 (the "Delay in Despatch Announcements") in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular (as defined below); and (iii) the circular dated 24 February 2020 (the "Circular"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

As stated in the Delay in Despatch Announcements, the circular containing, among other things, (i) details of the Acquisitions; (ii) a notice of the A-Living EGM; and (iii) other information required to be disclosed under the Listing Rules, should be despatched to the A-Living Shareholders on or before 29 February 2020.

As stated in the Circular, the circular (the "New CMIG PM Circular") containing, among others,

further details of the New CMIG PM Acquisition; (ii) the accountant's report on the financial information of the New CMIG PM Group; (iii) the unaudited pro forma financial information; (iv) management discussion and analysis of the New CMIG PM Group; and (v) the relevant notice of extraordinary general meeting of A-Living will be separately despatched to the A-Living Shareholders.

In order to protect the interests of A-Living Shareholders and consider that the full repayment of the loan and interests accrued under the Entrusted Loan Agreement by Kerui PM is one of the conditions precedent to the payment of the Variable Consideration, additional time is required for the preparation of information to be included in the New CMIG PM Circular. It is expected that the despatch date of the New CMIG PM Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 30 April 2020.

The Circular containing, among others, (i) further details of the CMIG PM Acquisition; (ii) financial information of the A-Living Group; (iii) the accountant's report on the financial information of the CMIG PM Group; (iv) the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Enlarged Group; (v) management discussion and analysis of the CMIG PM Group; and (vi) the notice of the A-Living EGM, had been despatched to the A-Living Shareholders on 24 February 2020.

By Order of the Board

A-Living Services Co., Ltd.

LI Dalong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

