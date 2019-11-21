Log in
A-LIVING SERVICES CO LTD

(3319)
A Living Services : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

11/21/2019 | 04:56am EST

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to what action to take in relation to this circular, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional public accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in A-Living Services Co., Ltd., you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed proxy form and reply slip, to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.*

雅居樂雅生活服務股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3319)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

AND

NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Capitalized terms used on this cover shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this circular, unless the context requires otherwise.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 2 to 4 of this circular.

A notice convening the EGM to be held at Conference Room, 33/F, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 3:00 p.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this circular. A reply slip and a proxy form for use at the EGM are also enclosed in this circular. Such reply slip and proxy form are also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.agileliving.com.cn).

Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy shall complete and return the reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon on or before Tuesday, 17 December 2019. Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM shall complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof if they so wish.

22 November 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2

APPENDIX - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION .

5

NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EGM-1

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company currently in force

"Board"

the board of Directors

"China" or "PRC"

the People's Republic of China

"Company"

A-Living Services Co., Ltd.* (雅居樂雅生活服務股份有限公司), a joint

stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, the H shares of

which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Domestic Shares"

ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of

RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in RMB

"EGM"

the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at

Conference Room, 33/F, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town,

Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC on Tuesday, 7 January

2020 at 3:00 p.m., to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the resolution

contained in the Notice of the EGM which is set out on pages EGM-1 to

EGM-2 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Hong Kong Dollars"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"H Shares"

overseas listed foreign shares in the ordinary share capital of the Company

with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and traded in

Hong Kong Dollars and listed on the Stock Exchange

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"Notice of the EGM"

notice of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting

"Proposed Amendments"

has the meaning as ascribed to it under the section headed "Proposed

Amendments to the Articles of Association" of this circular

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Share(s)"

ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of

RMB1.00 each, comprising Domestic Shares, Unlisted Foreign Shares and H

Shares

"Shareholders"

holder(s) of Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Unlisted Foreign Shares"

ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of

RMB1.00 each and are held by persons other than PRC nationals or PRC-

incorporated entities and are not listed on any stock exchange

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.*

雅居樂雅生活服務股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3319)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office in the PRC:

Mr. Chan Cheuk Hung (Co-chairman)

Management Building, Xingye Road

Mr. Huang Fengchao

Agile Garden, Sanxiang Town

(Co-chairman, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager)

Zhongshan

Mr. Feng Xin (Vice President)

Guangdong Province, PRC

Non-executive Directors:

Principal Place of Office in the PRC:

Mr. Wei Xianzhong

35/F, Agile Center

Ms. Yue Yuan

26 Huaxia Road

Zhujiang New Town

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Mr. Wan Kam To

Guangdong Province, PRC

Mr. Wan Sai Cheong, Joseph

Mr. Wang Peng

Principal Place of Business in

  Hong Kong:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

22 November 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir/Madam,

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

AND

NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

1. INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the Notice of the EGM and the information reasonably necessary to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed resolution at the EGM.

2. SPECIAL RESOLUTION

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 19 November 2019 in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association.

According to (1) the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to the Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97)( 關 於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事項規定的批復》(國函[2019]97)), the requirements on the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures for joint stock limited companies incorporated in China and listed overseas shall be unified and governed by the relevant regulations under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, instead of

the regulations under Articles 20 to 22 of the Special Regulations of the State Council on Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint Stock Limited Companies ( 國務院關於股份有限公司境外募集股份及 上市的特別規定》); and (2) the Decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress

on the amendments to the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the fourth amendment)( 全 國人民代表大會常務委員會關於修改<中華人民共和國公司法>的決定》(第四次修正)) approved in the thirteenth session of Standing Committee of the National People's Congress in the sixth meeting, the relevant provisions on shares repurchase under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China shall be amended.

In view of the changes in regulatory requirements and in light of the actual situations of the Company, the Board hereby announces the proposed amendments to Article 1, Article 11, Article 25, Article 28, Article 62, Article 64, Article 66, Article 93 and Article 104 (the "Proposed Amendments") of the Articles of Association.

For details of the Proposed Amendments, please refer to the Appendix to this circular.

The Proposed Amendments comprise amendments to nine provisions of the Articles of Association. In addition, the numbering of Article 65 to Article 192 of the original Articles of Association and the cross- reference made in it shall be adjusted accordingly as a result of the deletion of Article 64 in its entirety. The contents of other provisions of the Articles of Association remain unchanged. The Proposed Amendments are subject to the approval by the Shareholders by way of a special resolution at the EGM to be held by the Company. Prior to the passing of the relevant resolution at the EGM, the prevailing Articles of Association shall remain valid.

The Articles of Association are prepared in Chinese with no official English version. Any English translation is for reference only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail.

3. EGM AND PROXY ARRANGEMENT

A notice convening the EGM at Conference Room, 33/F, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at which one resolution will be proposed to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this circular.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting on the special resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association at the EGM.

The proxy form and the reply slip of the EGM are also enclosed in this circular.

In order to determine the Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 7 December 2019 to Tuesday, 7 January 2020, both days inclusive, during which time no transfer of the Shares of the Company will be registered. Accordingly, unregistered H Shareholders shall lodge relevant share transfer documents with the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019.

If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are required to complete and return the accompanying proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. For shareholders of H Shares, the proxy form should be returned to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. For shareholders of Domestic Shares and Unlisted Foreign Shares, the proxy form should be returned to the Company's principal place of office in the PRC at 35th Floor, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC by personal delivery or by post not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or at any other adjourned meeting should you so wish.

If you intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the accompanying reply slip to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) or to the Company's principal place of office in the PRC at 35th Floor, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares and Unlisted Foreign Shares) on or before Tuesday, 17 December 2019.

4. VOTING BY POLL

According to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Accordingly, the chairman of the EGM will exercise his power under the Articles of Association to demand a poll in relation to all proposed resolution at the EGM.

5. RECOMMENDATIONS

The Board considers that the special resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association proposed at the EGM are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends the Shareholders to vote in favour of the proposed special resolution at the EGM.

Yours faithfully,

By Order of the Board

A-Living Services Co., Ltd.

Chan Cheuk Hung/Huang Fengchao

Co-chairman

APPENDIX PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The details of the Proposed Amendments are as follows (shown with strikethrough to denote text to be deleted and underline to denote text to be added):

Article

Existing article

Amended article

number

Article 1

In order to safeguard the legitimate

In order to safeguard the legitimate

interests of A-Living Services Co., Ltd. (the

interests of A-Living Services Co., Ltd. (the

"Company"), its shareholders and creditors,

"Company"), its shareholders and creditors,

and regulate the organization and activities of

and regulate the organization and activities of

the Company, these Articles of Association

the Company, these Articles of Association

are hereby formulated in accordance with

are hereby formulated in accordance with

the Company Law of the People's Republic

the Company Law of the People's Republic

of China (the "Company Law"), the Special

of China (the "Company Law"), the Special

Regulations of the State Council on the

Regulations of the State Council on the

Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by

Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by

Joint Stock Limited Companies (the "Special

Joint Stock Limited Companies (the "Special

Regulations"), the Mandatory Provisions of

Regulations"), the Mandatory Provisions of

Articles of Association of Companies Listing

Articles of Association of Companies Listing

Overseas (the "Mandatory Provisions"), the

Overseas (the "Mandatory Provisions"), the

Opinion Letter on the Supplementation and

Opinion Letter on the Supplementation and

Amendment of Articles of Association of

Amendment of Articles of Association of

Companies Listing in Hong Kong, the Rules

Companies Listing in Hong Kong, the Reply

Governing the Listing of Securities on The

of the State Council on the Adjustment of

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

the Notice Period of the General Meeting

(the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") and other

and Other Matters Applicable to the

relevant laws, regulations and rules.

Overseas Listed Companies,the Rules

Governing the Listing of Securities on The

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

(the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") and other

relevant laws, regulations and rules.

Article

Existing article

Amended article

number

Article 11

As

registered according

to the laws, the

As registered according to the laws, the

business scope of the Company shall be:

business scope of the Company shall be:

household

service,

property

management

household

service,

property

management

service; water and electricity maintenance;

service; water and electricity maintenance;

interior

decoration

engineering;

landscaping

interior

decoration engineering;

landscaping

engineering (operated by communities of

engineering (operated by communities of

the Company); Chinese food (operated by

the Company); Chinese food (operated by

branches); production and selling of western

branches); production and selling of western

food (excluding cold dish, decorated cake

food (excluding cold dish, decorated cake

and raw sea food); tea ceremony; swimming;

and raw sea food); tea ceremony; swimming;

billiard ball; table tennis; body building;

billiard ball; table tennis; body building;

tennis; bowling; golf driving cages; chess

tennis; bowling; golf driving cages; chess

and cards (Chinese chess, the game of go,

and cards (Chinese chess, the game of go,

chess and bridge); barbecue; grass skating;

chess and bridge); barbecue; grass skating;

elevator maintenance; operation of parking

elevator maintenance; operation of parking

lot; household cleaning service; aerobics;

lot; household cleaning service; aerobics;

squash; rowing; fishing field; foot bath;

squash; rowing; fishing field; foot bath;

beauty salon (excluding medical beauty and

beauty salon (excluding medical beauty and

operated by branches); agency services of

operated by branches); agency services of

real estate; retail of garments, shoes, boxes,

real estate; retail of garments, shoes, boxes,

bags and general merchandise (excluding

bags and general merchandise (excluding

food), stationery and office supplies, toys,

food), stationery and office supplies, toys,

sports ware and sports equipment, cosmetics,

sports ware and sports equipment, cosmetics,

sanitary

articles, hats,

household

utensils

sanitary

articles,

hats,

household

utensils

and

daily

necessities;

imports

and

exports

and daily necessities; imports and

exports

of goods (excluding the goods under special

of goods

(excluding

the

goods under

control); and hotel management service;

special control); and hotel management

catering management; all types of advertising

service; catering servicemanagement; all

design, production, publication and agency;

types of advertising design, production,

marketing

planning

services;

investment

publication and agency; marketing planning

advisory. (The aforesaid items do not fall

services;

corporate

investment

advisory

within the scope of Special Administrative

(except

financial

business)

(excluding

Measures

for

Foreign

Investment

social surveys and market surveys). (The

Admission.) (The items that are subject to

aforesaid items do not fall within the scope

approval according to laws, shall be operated

of Special Administrative Measures for

only after being approved by relevant

Foreign Investment Admission.) (The items

departments. According to the Document Yue

that are subject to approval according to laws,

Fu Ban [2014] No. 24, the abovementioned

shall be operated only after being approved

business scope involves restaurant services

by relevant departments. According to the

and operation of public places.) (The items

Document Yue Fu Ban [2014] No. 24, the

that are subject to approval according to laws

abovementioned

business

scope

involves

shall commence only after being approved by

restaurant services and operation of public

relevant departments.)

places.) (The items that are subject to

approval according to laws shall commence

only after being approved by relevant

departments.)

- 6 -

Article

Existing article

Amended article

number

Article 25 Under

the following circumstances, the

Under the following circumstances, the

Company may, according to the requirements

Company may, according to the requirements

of the laws, administrative regulations,

of the laws, administrative regulations,

departmental rules and these Articles of

departmental rules and these Articles of

Association and obtaining the approval from

Association and obtaining the approval from

relevant

national competent authorities,

relevant national competent authorities,

repurchase its outstanding shares in

repurchase its outstanding shares in

accordance with statutory procedures:

accordance with statutory procedures:

  1. reducing the Company's registered (1) reducing the Company's registered

capital and cancelling shares;

capital and cancelling shares;

  1. merging with other companies which (2) merging with other companies which

hold shares in the Company;

hold shares in the Company;

  1. awarding shares to employees of the (3) utilizingawardingshares in the

Company;

employee share ownership scheme or

for share incentiveto employees of

(4) acquiring shares held by shareholders,

the Company;

who vote against any resolution

proposed in any general meeting on the (4)

acquiring shares held by shareholders,

merger or division of the Company,

who vote against any resolution

upon their request;

proposed in any general meeting on the

merger or division of the Company,

(5) other circumstances as permitted by

upon their request;

laws and administrative regulations.

(5) utilizing shares

to satisfy

the

conversion of corporate bonds which

are convertible into shares issued by

the listed company;

(6)

safeguarding the

corporate

value

and the shareholders' interests as the

listed company deems necessary;

(7)

other circumstances as permitted by

laws and administrative regulations.

Article

Existing article

Amended article

number

Article 28 After the shares are acquired by the Company

After the shares are acquired by the Company

pursuant to the requirements, the Company

pursuant to the requirements, the Company

shall cancel such shares within the period

shall cancel such shares within the period

prescribed by laws and administrative

prescribed by laws and administrative

regulations, and shall apply to the original

regulations, and shall apply to the original

company

registration authority

for

company

registration authority for

registration of the change in the registered

registration of the change in the registered

capital.

capital.

Acquisition

of the

Company's

shares

Acquisition of the Company's shares under

under

circumstances

specified in item (1)

circumstances specified in item (1) and item

to item (3) of Article 26 of the Articles of

(2)to item (3)of Article 25Article 26of

Association shall be subject to the resolution

the Articles of Association shall be subject

of the general meeting. After the acquisition

to the resolution of the general meeting.

of the Company's shares pursuant to Article

Acquisition

of the Company's shares

26 of the Articles of Association, shares under circumstances specified in items (3),acquired pursuant to item (1) shall be (5) and (6) of Article 25 of the Articles ofcancelled within ten days from the date of Association shall be subject to approvalthe acquisition; for circumstances described by way of resolution at the Board meetingin items (2) and (4), the shares shall be attended by a two-thirdsmajority of the

transferred or cancelled within six months.

Directors.

Share of the Company acquired according

After the Company acquires its own

to item (3) of Article 26 of the Articles of

shares according to Article 25, it shall

Association shall not exceed five percent of

cancel the shares acquired under the

the total issued shares of the Company, and

circumstance specified in item (1) within

such acquisition shall be funded by after-

10 days after the acquisition; transfer or

tax profit of the Company, and such shares

cancel the shares under the circumstances

acquired shall be transferred to employees

specified in items (2) and (4) within 6

within one year.

months after the acquisition. In case of the

circumstances specified in items (3), (5)

The Company shall apply to the

and (6), the total shares of the Company

Administration for Industry and Commerce

held by the Company itself shall not exceed

for registering the changes in registered

10% of its total shares in issue and shall

capital or equity, and shall make an

be transferred or cancelled within 3 years

announcement according to the listing rules.

after the acquisition.After the acquisition

of the Company's shares pursuant to

The amount of the Company's registered

Article 26 of the Articles of Association,

capital shall be reduced by the aggregate

shares acquired pursuant to item (1) shall

nominal value of those cancelled shares.

be cancelled within ten days from the

date of the acquisition; for circumstances

described in items (2) and (4), the shares

shall be transferred or cancelled within six

months.

Article

Existing article

Amended article

number

Share of the Company acquired according

to item (3) of Article 26 of the Articles of

Association shall not exceed five percent

of the total issued shares of the Company,

and such acquisition shall be funded by

after-tax profit of the Company, and such

shares acquired shall be transferred to

employees within one year.

When the Company repurchases the shares

of the Company under the circumstances

specified in items (3), (5) and (6) of Article

25 of the Articles of Association, it shall

be conducted through open centralized

trading.

The Company shall apply to the

Administration for Industry and Commerce

for registering the changes in registered

capital or equity, and shall make an

announcement according to the listing rules.

The amount of the Company's registered

capital shall be reduced by the aggregate

nominal value of those cancelled shares.

Where the laws, regulations and any other

provisions

of the relevant requirements

of the Securities Regulatory Authority in

the place where the Company's shares are

listed in respect of the share repurchases,

such provisions shall prevail.

Article

Existing article

Amended article

number

Article 62

Where a general meeting is convened by

Where an annualageneral meeting is

the Company, a written notice shall be

convened by the Company, a written notice

given forty-five days prior to the convening

shall be given twenty clear business

of the meeting to notify all the registered

forty-fivedays prior to the convening of

shareholders of the matters to be considered

the meeting to notify all the registered

at the meeting, as well as the date and venue

shareholders of the matters to be considered

of the meeting. Shareholders who intend to

at the meeting, as well as the timedate

attend the general meeting shall deliver their

and venue of the meeting; where an

written replies to the Company twenty days

extraordinary general meeting is convened

prior to the convening of the meeting.

by the Company, a written notice shall

be given ten clear business days or fifteen

days (whichever is the longer time) prior to

the convening of the meeting to notify all

the registered shareholders of the matters

to be considered at the meeting, as well

as the time and venue of the meeting., as

well as the date and venue of the meeting.

Shareholders who intend to attend the

general meeting shall deliver their written

replies to the Company twenty days prior

to the convening of the meeting.

Article 64

The Company shall calculate the number of

Delete the whole article.

voting shares represented by the shareholders

who intend to attend the meeting in

accordance with the written replies received

twenty days prior to the convening of the

general meeting. If the number of voting

shares represented by the shareholders who

intend to attend the meeting reaches one half

or more of the total number of the Company's

voting shares, the Company shall convene the

general meeting. If not, the Company shall

within five days notify the shareholders again

by publishing an announcement stating the

matters to be considered as well as the date

and venue of the meeting. Upon notification

by the announcement, the Company is

entitled to convene the general meeting.

Article

Existing article

Amended article

number

Article 66

The notice of the general meeting shall be

Unless otherwise specified herein, theThe

served on the shareholders (whether or not

notice of the general meeting shall be served

such shareholder is entitled to vote at the

on the shareholders (whether or not such

general meeting) by hand or postage prepaid

shareholder is entitled to vote at the general

mail. The address of the recipient shall be the

meeting) by hand or postage prepaid mail.

registered address as shown in the register of

The address of the recipient shall be the

shareholders. For holders of domestic shares,

registered address as shown in the register of

the notice of the general meeting may also be

shareholders. For holders of domestic shares,

given by way of announcement.

the notice of the general meeting may also be

given by way of announcement.

The announcement referred to in the

preceding paragraph shall be published in

The announcement referred to in the

one or more newspapers designated by the

preceding paragraph shall be published in

Securities Regulatory Authorities of the

one or more newspapers designated by the

State Council forty-five to fifty days prior

Securities Regulatory Authorities of the

to the convening of the meeting. Once such

State Council twenty clear businessforty-

an announcement is made, all holders of the

five to fiftydays prior to the convening of

Domestic Shares shall be deemed to have

the annual generalmeeting and ten clear

received the relevant notice of the general

business days or fifteen days (whichever is

meeting.

the longer time) prior to the convening of

the extraordinary general meeting.Once

such an announcement is made, all holders of

the Domestic Shares shall be deemed to have

received the relevant notice of the general

meeting.

Notices, materials or written statements

of shareholders' general meetings issued

to shareholders of overseas listed foreign

shares shall be delivered twenty clear

business days before the annual general

meeting and ten clear business days or

fifteen days (whichever is the longer time)

before the extraordinary general meeting

in any of the following ways:

(1) to each

holder

of

overseas

listed

foreign

shares

by

hand

or by

post according to their registered

addresses;

(2) on the website of the Company and

on the website designated by the

exchange

where

the Company's

shares are listed, in compliance with

applicable laws and regulations and

the listing rules of the place where the

Company's shares are listed;

(3) issued in accordance with other

requirements under the listing rules

of the exchanges of the place where

the Company's shares are listed.

Article

Existing article

Amended article

number

Article 93 When

the

Company is to

convene

a

When the Company is to convene a

shareholders'

class meeting,

it

shall issue

shareholders' class meeting, it shall issue

a

written notice forty-five

days prior

to

a written notice twenty clear business

the date of such meeting informing all the

forty-fivedays prior to the convening of

shareholders who are registered as holders of

the annual general meeting and ten clear

that class in the register of shareholders of

business days or fifteen days (whichever is

the matters to be considered at the meeting

the longer time) prior to the convening of

as well as the date and place of the meeting.

the extraordinary general meetingdate of

Shareholders who intend to attend the

such meetinginforming all the shareholders

meeting shall deliver their written replies to

who are registered as holders of that class

the Company of their attendance twenty days

in the register of shareholders of the matters

prior to the date of the meeting.

to be considered at the meeting as well as

the timedateand place of the meeting.

In the event that the number of the voting

Shareholders who intend to attend the

shares represented by the shareholders

meeting shall deliver their written replies

intending to attend the meeting is one half

to the Company of their attendance twenty

or more of the total number of voting shares

days prior to the date of the meeting.

of

that

class, the Company

may convene

  1. shareholders' class meeting. Otherwise, In the event that the number of the votingthe Company shall within five days notify shares represented by the shareholdersthe shareholders once again, by way of intending to attend the meeting is onepublic announcement, of the matters to be half or more of the total number of votingconsidered at the meeting and the date and shares of that class, the Company mayplace of the meeting. Upon notification by convene a shareholders' class meeting.public announcement, the Company may then Otherwise, the Company shall within fiveproceed to convene the shareholders' class days notify the shareholders once again,

meeting.

by way of public announcement, of the

matters to be considered at the meeting

If there are special requirements by the

and the date and place of the meeting.

listing rules of the stock exchange where

Upon notification by public announcement,

the Company's shares are listed, such

the Company may then proceed to convene

requirements shall prevail.

the shareholders' class meeting.

If there are special requirements by the

listing rules of the stock exchange where

the Company's shares are listed, such

requirements shall prevail.

Article

Existing article

Amended article

number

Article 104

The

Company

shall

appoint

independent

The Company shall appoint independent

Directors who shall comprise no less than

Directors who shall comprise no less than

one-third of the Board of Directors and shall

one-third of the Board of Directors and shall

be no less than three.

be no less than three.

The powers and duties and relevant matters

The powers and duties and relevant matters

relating to independent Directors shall be

relating to independent Directors shall be

executed in accordance with relevant laws,

executed in accordance with relevant laws,

administrative regulations,

department rules

administrative regulations,

department rules

and

the provisions of

the listing rules of

and the provisions of the listing rules of

the stock exchange where our shares are

the stock exchange where our shares are

listed, and the

election

and

appointment

listed, and the election

and appointment

of an independent Director shall meet the

of an independent Director shall meet the

independence requirement of the Hong Kong

independence requirement of the Hong Kong

Listing Rules. Unless otherwise specified

Listing Rules. Unless otherwise specified

herein, the provisions on qualification and

herein, the provisions on qualification and

obligations for Directors set out in Chapter

obligations for Directors set out in Chapter

11 of these Articles of Association shall

1511of these Articles of Association shall

apply to independent Directors. ……

apply to independent Directors. ……

- 13 -

NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.*

雅居樂雅生活服務股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3319)

NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 7 JANUARY 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of A-Living Services Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room, 33/F, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without amendments, the following resolution. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this notice and the following resolution shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 22 November 2019.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the proposed amendments to the articles of association of the Company as set out in the circular of the Company dated 22 November 2019.

By Order of the Board

A-Living Services Co., Ltd.

Chan Cheuk Hung/Huang Fengchao

Co-chairman

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this circular, the Board comprises eight members, being Mr. Chan Cheuk Hung^ (Co-chairman), Mr. Huang Fengchao^ (Co-chairman, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager), Mr. Feng Xin^, Mr. Wei Xianzhong^^, Ms. Yue Yuan^^, Mr. Wan Kam To^^^, Mr. Wan Sai Cheong, Joseph^^^ and Mr. Wang Peng^^^.

  • Executive Directors
  • Non-executiveDirectors
  • Independent Non-executive Directors

Notes:

  1. All resolution at the EGM will be taken by poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.agileliving.com.cn) in accordance with the Listing Rules.
  2. All shareholders of the Company are eligible for attending the EGM. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint a proxy or more than one proxy to attend the EGM and to cast a vote for him/her. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant proxy form. Every shareholder of the Company present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him/her.
  3. In order to be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be completed and returned to (i) the Company's principal place of office in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 35th Floor, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares and Unlisted Foreign Shares) or (ii) the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) not less than 24 hours before the time scheduled for the EGM. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof should he/she so wish.
  4. Shareholders of the Company who intend to attend the EGM (in person or by proxy) shall submit the reply slip for the EGM by hand or by post to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) or the Company's principal place of office in the PRC at 35th Floor, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares and Unlisted Foreign Shares) on or before Tuesday, 17 December 2019.
  5. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 7 December 2019 to Tuesday, 7 January 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, shareholders of H Shares whose transfer documents have not been registered are required to submit the share certificates together with the properly completed share transfer forms to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019 for registration. Shareholders of H Shares who are registered with Tricor Investor Services Limited on or before the aforementioned date are entitled to attend the EGM.
  6. The EGM is expected to take no more than half a day. Shareholders of the Company who attend the EGM (in person or by proxy) shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses. Shareholders of the Company may contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company at (852) 2740 8921 (telephone number) and ir@agileliving.com.cn for any enquires in respect of the EGM.

A-Living Services Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 09:55:09 UTC
