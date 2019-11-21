A Living Services : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to what action to take in relation to this circular, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional public accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in A-Living Services Co., Ltd., you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed proxy form and reply slip, to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.*
雅居樂雅生活服務股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3319)
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
AND
NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Capitalized terms used on this cover shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this circular, unless the context requires otherwise.
A letter from the Board is set out on pages 2 to 4 of this circular.
A notice convening the EGM to be held at Conference Room, 33/F, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 3:00 p.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this circular. A reply slip and a proxy form for use at the EGM are also enclosed in this circular. Such reply slip and proxy form are also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.agileliving.com.cn).
Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy shall complete and return the reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon on or before Tuesday, 17 December 2019. Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM shall complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof if they so wish.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
APPENDIX - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
"Articles of Association"
the articles of association of the Company currently in force
"Board"
the board of Directors
"China" or "PRC"
the People's Republic of China
"Company"
A-Living Services Co., Ltd.* (雅居樂雅生活服務股份有限公司), a joint
stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, the H shares of
which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"Domestic Shares"
ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of
RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in RMB
"EGM"
the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at
Conference Room, 33/F, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town,
Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC on Tuesday, 7 January
2020 at 3:00 p.m., to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the resolution
contained in the Notice of the EGM which is set out on pages EGM-1 to
EGM-2 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
"Hong Kong Dollars"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"H Shares"
overseas listed foreign shares in the ordinary share capital of the Company
with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and traded in
Hong Kong Dollars and listed on the Stock Exchange
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
"Notice of the EGM"
notice of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting
"Proposed Amendments"
has the meaning as ascribed to it under the section headed "Proposed
Amendments to the Articles of Association" of this circular
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
"Share(s)"
ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of
RMB1.00 each, comprising Domestic Shares, Unlisted Foreign Shares and H
Shares
"Shareholders"
holder(s) of Share(s)
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Unlisted Foreign Shares"
ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of
RMB1.00 each and are held by persons other than PRC nationals or PRC-
incorporated entities and are not listed on any stock exchange
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.*
雅居樂雅生活服務股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3319)
Executive Directors:
Registered Office in the PRC:
Mr. Chan Cheuk Hung (Co-chairman)
Management Building, Xingye Road
Mr. Huang Fengchao
Agile Garden, Sanxiang Town
(Co-chairman, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager)
Zhongshan
Mr. Feng Xin (Vice President)
Guangdong Province, PRC
Non-executive Directors:
Principal Place of Office in the PRC:
Mr. Wei Xianzhong
35/F, Agile Center
Ms. Yue Yuan
26 Huaxia Road
Zhujiang New Town
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Tianhe District, Guangzhou
Mr. Wan Kam To
Guangdong Province, PRC
Mr. Wan Sai Cheong, Joseph
Mr. Wang Peng
Principal Place of Business in
Hong Kong:
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
22 November 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir/Madam,
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
AND
NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
1. INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the Notice of the EGM and the information reasonably necessary to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed resolution at the EGM.
2. SPECIAL RESOLUTION
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 19 November 2019 in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
According to (1) the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to the Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97) 《( 關 於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事項規定的批復》(國函[2019]97號)), the requirements on the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures for joint stock limited companies incorporated in China and listed overseas shall be unified and governed by the relevant regulations under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, instead of
the regulations under Articles 20 to 22 of the Special Regulations of the State Council on Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint Stock Limited Companies 《( 國務院關於股份有限公司境外募集股份及 上市的特別規定》); and (2) the Decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress
on the amendments to the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the fourth amendment) 《( 全 國人民代表大會常務委員會關於修改<中華人民共和國公司法>的決定》(第四次修正)) approved in the thirteenth session of Standing Committee of the National People's Congress in the sixth meeting, the relevant provisions on shares repurchase under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China shall be amended.
In view of the changes in regulatory requirements and in light of the actual situations of the Company, the Board hereby announces the proposed amendments to Article 1, Article 11, Article 25, Article 28, Article 62, Article 64, Article 66, Article 93 and Article 104 (the "Proposed Amendments") of the Articles of Association.
For details of the Proposed Amendments, please refer to the Appendix to this circular.
The Proposed Amendments comprise amendments to nine provisions of the Articles of Association. In addition, the numbering of Article 65 to Article 192 of the original Articles of Association and the cross- reference made in it shall be adjusted accordingly as a result of the deletion of Article 64 in its entirety. The contents of other provisions of the Articles of Association remain unchanged. The Proposed Amendments are subject to the approval by the Shareholders by way of a special resolution at the EGM to be held by the Company. Prior to the passing of the relevant resolution at the EGM, the prevailing Articles of Association shall remain valid.
The Articles of Association are prepared in Chinese with no official English version. Any English translation is for reference only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail.
3. EGM AND PROXY ARRANGEMENT
A notice convening the EGM at Conference Room, 33/F, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at which one resolution will be proposed to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this circular.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting on the special resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association at the EGM.
The proxy form and the reply slip of the EGM are also enclosed in this circular.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
In order to determine the Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 7 December 2019 to Tuesday, 7 January 2020, both days inclusive, during which time no transfer of the Shares of the Company will be registered. Accordingly, unregistered H Shareholders shall lodge relevant share transfer documents with the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019.
If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are required to complete and return the accompanying proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. For shareholders of H Shares, the proxy form should be returned to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. For shareholders of Domestic Shares and Unlisted Foreign Shares, the proxy form should be returned to the Company's principal place of office in the PRC at 35th Floor, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC by personal delivery or by post not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or at any other adjourned meeting should you so wish.
If you intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the accompanying reply slip to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) or to the Company's principal place of office in the PRC at 35th Floor, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares and Unlisted Foreign Shares) on or before Tuesday, 17 December 2019.
4. VOTING BY POLL
According to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Accordingly, the chairman of the EGM will exercise his power under the Articles of Association to demand a poll in relation to all proposed resolution at the EGM.
5. RECOMMENDATIONS
The Board considers that the special resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association proposed at the EGM are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends the Shareholders to vote in favour of the proposed special resolution at the EGM.
Yours faithfully,
By Order of the Board
A-Living Services Co., Ltd.
Chan Cheuk Hung/Huang Fengchao
Co-chairman
* for identification purposes only
APPENDIX PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
The details of the Proposed Amendments are as follows (shown with strikethrough to denote text to be deleted and underline to denote text to be added):
Article
Existing article
Amended article
number
Article 1
In order to safeguard the legitimate
In order to safeguard the legitimate
interests of A-Living Services Co., Ltd. (the
interests of A-Living Services Co., Ltd. (the
"Company"), its shareholders and creditors,
"Company"), its shareholders and creditors,
and regulate the organization and activities of
and regulate the organization and activities of
the Company, these Articles of Association
the Company, these Articles of Association
are hereby formulated in accordance with
are hereby formulated in accordance with
the Company Law of the People's Republic
the Company Law of the People's Republic
of China (the "Company Law"), the Special
of China (the "Company Law"), the Special
Regulations of the State Council on the
Regulations of the State Council on the
Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by
Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by
Joint Stock Limited Companies (the "Special
Joint Stock Limited Companies (the "Special
Regulations"), the Mandatory Provisions of
Regulations"), the Mandatory Provisions of
Articles of Association of Companies Listing
Articles of Association of Companies Listing
Overseas (the "Mandatory Provisions"), the
Overseas (the "Mandatory Provisions"), the
Opinion Letter on the Supplementation and
Opinion Letter on the Supplementation and
Amendment of Articles of Association of
Amendment of Articles of Association of
Companies Listing in Hong Kong, the Rules
Companies Listing in Hong Kong, the Reply
Governing the Listing of Securities on The
of the State Council on the Adjustment of
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
the Notice Period of the General Meeting
(the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") and other
and Other Matters Applicable to the
relevant laws, regulations and rules.
Overseas Listed Companies,the Rules
Governing the Listing of Securities on The
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
(the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") and other
relevant laws, regulations and rules.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Article
Existing article
Amended article
number
Article 11
As
registered according
to the laws, the
As registered according to the laws, the
business scope of the Company shall be:
business scope of the Company shall be:
household
service,
property
management
household
service,
property
management
service; water and electricity maintenance;
service; water and electricity maintenance;
interior
decoration
engineering;
landscaping
interior
decoration engineering;
landscaping
engineering (operated by communities of
engineering (operated by communities of
the Company); Chinese food (operated by
the Company); Chinese food (operated by
branches); production and selling of western
branches); production and selling of western
food (excluding cold dish, decorated cake
food (excluding cold dish, decorated cake
and raw sea food); tea ceremony; swimming;
and raw sea food); tea ceremony; swimming;
billiard ball; table tennis; body building;
billiard ball; table tennis; body building;
tennis; bowling; golf driving cages; chess
tennis; bowling; golf driving cages; chess
and cards (Chinese chess, the game of go,
and cards (Chinese chess, the game of go,
chess and bridge); barbecue; grass skating;
chess and bridge); barbecue; grass skating;
elevator maintenance; operation of parking
elevator maintenance; operation of parking
lot; household cleaning service; aerobics;
lot; household cleaning service; aerobics;
squash; rowing; fishing field; foot bath;
squash; rowing; fishing field; foot bath;
beauty salon (excluding medical beauty and
beauty salon (excluding medical beauty and
operated by branches); agency services of
operated by branches); agency services of
real estate; retail of garments, shoes, boxes,
real estate; retail of garments, shoes, boxes,
bags and general merchandise (excluding
bags and general merchandise (excluding
food), stationery and office supplies, toys,
food), stationery and office supplies, toys,
sports ware and sports equipment, cosmetics,
sports ware and sports equipment, cosmetics,
sanitary
articles, hats,
household
utensils
sanitary
articles,
hats,
household
utensils
and
daily
necessities;
imports
and
exports
and daily necessities; imports and
exports
of goods (excluding the goods under special
of goods
(excluding
the
goods under
control); and hotel management service;
special control); and hotel management
catering management; all types of advertising
service; catering servicemanagement; all
design, production, publication and agency;
types of advertising design, production,
marketing
planning
services;
investment
publication and agency; marketing planning
advisory. (The aforesaid items do not fall
services;
corporate
investment
advisory
within the scope of Special Administrative
(except
financial
business)
(excluding
Measures
for
Foreign
Investment
social surveys and market surveys). (The
Admission.) (The items that are subject to
aforesaid items do not fall within the scope
approval according to laws, shall be operated
of Special Administrative Measures for
only after being approved by relevant
Foreign Investment Admission.) (The items
departments. According to the Document Yue
that are subject to approval according to laws,
Fu Ban [2014] No. 24, the abovementioned
shall be operated only after being approved
business scope involves restaurant services
by relevant departments. According to the
and operation of public places.) (The items
Document Yue Fu Ban [2014] No. 24, the
that are subject to approval according to laws
abovementioned
business
scope
involves
shall commence only after being approved by
restaurant services and operation of public
relevant departments.)
places.) (The items that are subject to
approval according to laws shall commence
only after being approved by relevant
departments.)
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Article
Existing article
Amended article
number
Article 25 Under
the following circumstances, the
Under the following circumstances, the
Company may, according to the requirements
Company may, according to the requirements
of the laws, administrative regulations,
of the laws, administrative regulations,
departmental rules and these Articles of
departmental rules and these Articles of
Association and obtaining the approval from
Association and obtaining the approval from
relevant
national competent authorities,
relevant national competent authorities,
repurchase its outstanding shares in
repurchase its outstanding shares in
accordance with statutory procedures:
accordance with statutory procedures:
reducing the Company's registered (1) reducing the Company's registered
capital and cancelling shares;
capital and cancelling shares;
merging with other companies which (2) merging with other companies which
hold shares in the Company;
hold shares in the Company;
awarding shares to employees of the (3)utilizingawardingshares in the
Company;
employee share ownership scheme or
for share incentiveto employees of
(4) acquiring shares held by shareholders,
the Company;
who vote against any resolution
proposed in any general meeting on the (4)
acquiring shares held by shareholders,
merger or division of the Company,
who vote against any resolution
upon their request;
proposed in any general meeting on the
merger or division of the Company,
(5) other circumstances as permitted by
upon their request;
laws and administrative regulations.
(5)utilizing shares
to satisfy
the
conversion of corporate bonds which
are convertible into shares issued by
the listed company;
(6)
safeguarding the
corporate
value
and the shareholders' interests as the
listed company deems necessary;
(7)
other circumstances as permitted by
laws and administrative regulations.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Article
Existing article
Amended article
number
Article 28 After the shares are acquired by the Company
After the shares are acquired by the Company
pursuant to the requirements, the Company
pursuant to the requirements, the Company
shall cancel such shares within the period
shall cancel such shares within the period
prescribed by laws and administrative
prescribed by laws and administrative
regulations, and shall apply to the original
regulations, and shall apply to the original
company
registration authority
for
company
registration authority for
registration of the change in the registered
registration of the change in the registered
capital.
capital.
Acquisition
of the
Company's
shares
Acquisition of the Company's shares under
under
circumstances
specified in item (1)
circumstances specified in item (1) and item
to item (3) of Article 26 of the Articles of
(2)to item (3)ofArticle 25Article 26of
Association shall be subject to the resolution
the Articles of Association shall be subject
of the general meeting. After the acquisition
to the resolution of the general meeting.
of the Company's shares pursuant to Article
Acquisition
of the Company's shares
26 of the Articles of Association, shares under circumstances specified in items (3),acquired pursuant to item (1) shall be (5) and (6) of Article 25 of the Articles ofcancelled within ten days from the date of Association shall be subject to approvalthe acquisition; for circumstances described by way of resolution at the Board meetingin items (2) and (4), the shares shall be attended by atwo-thirdsmajority of the
transferred or cancelled within six months.
Directors.
Share of the Company acquired according
After the Company acquires its own
to item (3) of Article 26 of the Articles of
shares according to Article 25, it shall
Association shall not exceed five percent of
cancel the shares acquired under the
the total issued shares of the Company, and
circumstance specified in item (1) within
such acquisition shall be funded by after-
10 days after the acquisition; transfer or
tax profit of the Company, and such shares
cancel the shares under the circumstances
acquired shall be transferred to employees
specified in items (2) and (4) within 6
within one year.
months after the acquisition. In case of the
circumstances specified in items (3), (5)
The Company shall apply to the
and (6), the total shares of the Company
Administration for Industry and Commerce
held by the Company itself shall not exceed
for registering the changes in registered
10% of its total shares in issue and shall
capital or equity, and shall make an
be transferred or cancelled within 3 years
announcement according to the listing rules.
after the acquisition.After the acquisition
of the Company's shares pursuant to
The amount of the Company's registered
Article 26 of the Articles of Association,
capital shall be reduced by the aggregate
shares acquired pursuant to item (1) shall
nominal value of those cancelled shares.
be cancelled within ten days from the
date of the acquisition; for circumstances
described in items (2) and (4), the shares
shall be transferred or cancelled within six
months.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Article
Existing article
Amended article
number
Share of the Company acquired according
to item (3) of Article 26 of the Articles of
Association shall not exceed five percent
of the total issued shares of the Company,
and such acquisition shall be funded by
after-tax profit of the Company, and such
shares acquired shall be transferred to
employees within one year.
When the Company repurchases the shares
of the Company under the circumstances
specified in items (3), (5) and (6) of Article
25 of the Articles of Association, it shall
be conducted through open centralized
trading.
The Company shall apply to the
Administration for Industry and Commerce
for registering the changes in registered
capital or equity, and shall make an
announcement according to the listing rules.
The amount of the Company's registered
capital shall be reduced by the aggregate
nominal value of those cancelled shares.
Where the laws, regulations and any other
provisions
of the relevant requirements
of the Securities Regulatory Authority in
the place where the Company's shares are
listed in respect of the share repurchases,
such provisions shall prevail.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Article
Existing article
Amended article
number
Article 62
Where a general meeting is convened by
Where an annualageneral meeting is
the Company, a written notice shall be
convened by the Company, a written notice
given forty-five days prior to the convening
shall be giventwenty clear business
of the meeting to notify all the registered
forty-fivedays prior to the convening of
shareholders of the matters to be considered
the meeting to notify all the registered
at the meeting, as well as the date and venue
shareholders of the matters to be considered
of the meeting. Shareholders who intend to
at the meeting, as well as the timedate
attend the general meeting shall deliver their
and venue of the meeting; where an
written replies to the Company twenty days
extraordinary general meeting is convened
prior to the convening of the meeting.
by the Company, a written notice shall
be given ten clear business days or fifteen
days (whichever is the longer time) prior to
the convening of the meeting to notify all
the registered shareholders of the matters
to be considered at the meeting, as well
as the time and venue of the meeting., as
well as the date and venue of the meeting.
Shareholders who intend to attend the
general meeting shall deliver their written
replies to the Company twenty days prior
to the convening of the meeting.
Article 64
The Company shall calculate the number of
Delete the whole article.
voting shares represented by the shareholders
who intend to attend the meeting in
accordance with the written replies received
twenty days prior to the convening of the
general meeting. If the number of voting
shares represented by the shareholders who
intend to attend the meeting reaches one half
or more of the total number of the Company's
voting shares, the Company shall convene the
general meeting. If not, the Company shall
within five days notify the shareholders again
by publishing an announcement stating the
matters to be considered as well as the date
and venue of the meeting. Upon notification
by the announcement, the Company is
entitled to convene the general meeting.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Article
Existing article
Amended article
number
Article 66
The notice of the general meeting shall be
Unless otherwise specified herein, theThe
served on the shareholders (whether or not
notice of the general meeting shall be served
such shareholder is entitled to vote at the
on the shareholders (whether or not such
general meeting) by hand or postage prepaid
shareholder is entitled to vote at the general
mail. The address of the recipient shall be the
meeting) by hand or postage prepaid mail.
registered address as shown in the register of
The address of the recipient shall be the
shareholders. For holders of domestic shares,
registered address as shown in the register of
the notice of the general meeting may also be
shareholders. For holders of domestic shares,
given by way of announcement.
the notice of the general meeting may also be
given by way of announcement.
The announcement referred to in the
preceding paragraph shall be published in
The announcement referred to in the
one or more newspapers designated by the
preceding paragraph shall be published in
Securities Regulatory Authorities of the
one or more newspapers designated by the
State Council forty-five to fifty days prior
Securities Regulatory Authorities of the
to the convening of the meeting. Once such
State Counciltwenty clear businessforty-
an announcement is made, all holders of the
five to fiftydays prior to the convening of
Domestic Shares shall be deemed to have
theannual generalmeetingand ten clear
received the relevant notice of the general
business days or fifteen days (whichever is
meeting.
the longer time) prior to the convening of
the extraordinary general meeting.Once
such an announcement is made, all holders of
the Domestic Shares shall be deemed to have
received the relevant notice of the general
meeting.
Notices, materials or written statements
of shareholders' general meetings issued
to shareholders of overseas listed foreign
shares shall be delivered twenty clear
business days before the annual general
meeting and ten clear business days or
fifteen days (whichever is the longer time)
before the extraordinary general meeting
in any of the following ways:
(1) to each
holder
of
overseas
listed
foreign
shares
by
hand
or by
post according to their registered
addresses;
(2) on the website of the Company and
on the website designated by the
exchange
where
the Company's
shares are listed, in compliance with
applicable laws and regulations and
the listing rules of the place where the
Company's shares are listed;
(3) issued in accordance with other
requirements under the listing rules
of the exchanges of the place where
the Company's shares are listed.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Article
Existing article
Amended article
number
Article 93 When
the
Company is to
convene
a
When the Company is to convene a
shareholders'
class meeting,
it
shall issue
shareholders' class meeting, it shall issue
a
written notice forty-five
days prior
to
a written noticetwenty clear business
the date of such meeting informing all the
forty-fivedays prior to the convening of
shareholders who are registered as holders of
the annual general meeting and ten clear
that class in the register of shareholders of
business days or fifteen days (whichever is
the matters to be considered at the meeting
the longer time) prior to the convening of
as well as the date and place of the meeting.
the extraordinary general meetingdate of
Shareholders who intend to attend the
such meetinginforming all the shareholders
meeting shall deliver their written replies to
who are registered as holders of that class
the Company of their attendance twenty days
in the register of shareholders of the matters
prior to the date of the meeting.
to be considered at the meeting as well as
the timedateand place of the meeting.
In the event that the number of the voting
Shareholders who intend to attend the
shares represented by the shareholders
meeting shall deliver their written replies
intending to attend the meeting is one half
to the Company of their attendance twenty
or more of the total number of voting shares
days prior to the date of the meeting.
of
that
class, the Company
may convene
shareholders' class meeting. Otherwise,In the event that the number of the votingthe Company shall within five days notify shares represented by the shareholdersthe shareholders once again, by way of intending to attend the meeting is onepublic announcement, of the matters to be half or more of the total number of votingconsidered at the meeting and the date and shares of that class, the Company mayplace of the meeting. Upon notification by convene a shareholders' class meeting.public announcement, the Company may then Otherwise, the Company shall within fiveproceed to convene the shareholders' class days notify the shareholders once again,
meeting.
by way of public announcement, of the
matters to be considered at the meeting
If there are special requirements by the
and the date and place of the meeting.
listing rules of the stock exchange where
Upon notification by public announcement,
the Company's shares are listed, such
the Company may then proceed to convene
requirements shall prevail.
the shareholders' class meeting.
If there are special requirements by the
listing rules of the stock exchange where
the Company's shares are listed, such
requirements shall prevail.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Article
Existing article
Amended article
number
Article 104
The
Company
shall
appoint
independent
The Company shall appoint independent
Directors who shall comprise no less than
Directors who shall comprise no less than
one-third of the Board of Directors and shall
one-third of the Board of Directors and shall
be no less than three.
be no less than three.
The powers and duties and relevant matters
The powers and duties and relevant matters
relating to independent Directors shall be
relating to independent Directors shall be
executed in accordance with relevant laws,
executed in accordance with relevant laws,
administrative regulations,
department rules
administrative regulations,
department rules
and
the provisions of
the listing rules of
and the provisions of the listing rules of
the stock exchange where our shares are
the stock exchange where our shares are
listed, and the
election
and
appointment
listed, and the election
and appointment
of an independent Director shall meet the
of an independent Director shall meet the
independence requirement of the Hong Kong
independence requirement of the Hong Kong
Listing Rules. Unless otherwise specified
Listing Rules. Unless otherwise specified
herein, the provisions on qualification and
herein, the provisions on qualification and
obligations for Directors set out in Chapter
obligations for Directors set out in Chapter
11 of these Articles of Association shall
1511of these Articles of Association shall
apply to independent Directors. ……
apply to independent Directors. ……
NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.*
雅居樂雅生活服務股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3319)
NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON 7 JANUARY 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of A-Living Services Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room, 33/F, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without amendments, the following resolution. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this notice and the following resolution shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 22 November 2019.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. To consider and approve the proposed amendments to the articles of association of the Company as set out in the circular of the Company dated 22 November 2019.
By Order of the Board
A-Living Services Co., Ltd.
Chan Cheuk Hung/Huang Fengchao
Co-chairman
Hong Kong, 22 November 2019
As at the date of this circular, the Board comprises eight members, being Mr. Chan Cheuk Hung^ (Co-chairman), Mr. Huang Fengchao^ (Co-chairman, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager), Mr. Feng Xin^, Mr. Wei Xianzhong^^, Ms. Yue Yuan^^, Mr. Wan Kam To^^^, Mr. Wan Sai Cheong, Joseph^^^ and Mr. Wang Peng^^^.
Executive Directors
Non-executiveDirectors
Independent Non-executive Directors
NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Notes:
All resolution at the EGM will be taken by poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.agileliving.com.cn) in accordance with the Listing Rules.
All shareholders of the Company are eligible for attending the EGM. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint a proxy or more than one proxy to attend the EGM and to cast a vote for him/her. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant proxy form. Every shareholder of the Company present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him/her.
In order to be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be completed and returned to (i) the Company's principal place of office in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 35th Floor, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares and Unlisted Foreign Shares) or (ii) the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) not less than 24 hours before the time scheduled for the EGM. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof should he/she so wish.
Shareholders of the Company who intend to attend the EGM (in person or by proxy) shall submit the reply slip for the EGM by hand or by post to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) or the Company's principal place of office in the PRC at 35th Floor, Agile Center, 26 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares and Unlisted Foreign Shares) on or before Tuesday, 17 December 2019.
For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 7 December 2019 to Tuesday, 7 January 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, shareholders of H Shares whose transfer documents have not been registered are required to submit the share certificates together with the properly completed share transfer forms to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019 for registration. Shareholders of H Shares who are registered with Tricor Investor Services Limited on or before the aforementioned date are entitled to attend the EGM.
The EGM is expected to take no more than half a day. Shareholders of the Company who attend the EGM (in person or by proxy) shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses. Shareholders of the Company may contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company at (852) 2740 8921 (telephone number) and ir@agileliving.com.cn for any enquires in respect of the EGM.
A-Living Services Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 09:55:09 UTC