A-LIVING SERVICES CO LTD

(3319)
A Living Services : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

12/04/2019 | 04:59am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD. *

雅居樂雅生活服務股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3319)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

References are made to the announcement and the circular (the "Circular") of A-Living Services Co., Ltd.* dated 19 November 2019 and 22 November 2019 respectively. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board wishes to provide the following information to the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company in respect of the Proposed Amendments.

As disclosed in the Circular, the Proposed Amendments as to the relevant provisions on shares repurchase in the Articles of Association are made according to the Decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on the amendments to the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the fourth amendment) (《全國人民代表大會常務委員會關於修改

的決定》（第四次修正）) approved in the thirteenth session of Standing Committee of the National People's Congress in the sixth meeting. Despite the amended Article 28 states that the Company may transfer the purchased Shares for various purposes, the amended Article 28 has also stated that where the laws, regulations and any other provisions of the relevant requirements of the Securities Regulatory Authority in the place where the Company's shares are listed, such provisions shall prevail. Should the Company decide to seek a mandate for repurchasing overseas listed foreign Shares and/or domestic Shares and/or unlisted foreign Shares and repurchase the same in the future, the Company will ensure full compliance with the Articles of Association and the Listing Rules and will make appropriate announcement in this regard.

The Board wishes to further update the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that repurchase of Shares (if conducted) and the proposed amendment to Article 93 would be subject to the special resolutions of Shareholders in general meetings and of holders of overseas listed foreign Shares, holders of domestic Shares and holders of unlisted foreign Shares at separate class meetings. The Company will publish the relevant notices in relation to, inter alia, the proposed amendment to Article 93 of such overseas listed foreign Shareholders' class meeting, domestic Shareholders' class meeting and unlisted foreign Shareholders' class meeting on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company once the date and venue of such class meetings have been fixed.

Save for the above, all other information contained in the Circular (including the Notice of EGM, the proxy form and the reply slip) remains unchanged. The proxy form and the reply slip attached to the Notice of EGM remain valid.

By Order of the Board

A-Living Services Co., Ltd.

Chan Cheuk Hung/Huang Fengchao

Co-chairman

Hong Kong, 4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight members, being Mr. Chan Cheuk Hung^ (Co-chairman), Mr. Huang Fengchao^ (Co-chairman, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager), Mr. Feng Xin^, Mr. Wei Xianzhong^^, Ms. Yue Yuan^^, Mr. Wan Kam To^^^, Mr. Wan Sai Cheong, Joseph^^^ and Mr. Wang Peng^^^.

  • Executive Directors
  • Non-executiveDirectors
  • Independent Non-executive Directors * for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

A-Living Services Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 09:58:09 UTC
