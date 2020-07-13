A O Smith : Announces Retirement of Peter Martineau and Hiring of S. Melissa Scheppele as Chief Information Officer

MILWAUKEE, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS), one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products, today announced the upcoming retirement of Peter Martineau as chief information officer/senior vice president and the hiring of S. Melissa Scheppele as Martineau's successor. Martineau, who is retiring in late August, and Scheppele, who is joining A. O. Smith on July 13, will work together in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

"I want to thank Peter for his many years of service and dedication to A. O. Smith," said Kevin Wheeler, chairman and chief executive officer of A. O. Smith Corporation. "Peter has been a key leader for our Company for over 25 years. He has held progressively responsible roles in finance and customer service before taking on the leadership responsibility for the SAP Implementation. Shortly thereafter, he was named CIO. Under Peter's leadership, we have successfully implemented SAP and SuccessFactors at all locations in North America. We wish him all the best in his retirement."

"We're pleased to welcome Melissa Scheppele to the A. O. Smith organization," continued Wheeler. "She is a strong IT leader with a wealth of experience in establishing global IT strategies and building and directing complex global information technology teams. She is sure to be an asset to our Company, given her extensive background in developing processes and leveraging technology solutions to help advance organizations."

As Chief Information Officer, Scheppele will be responsible for the continued growth and transformation of the Company's information technology platforms, as well as the creation of the Company's technology strategies to assist the Company in meeting its goals and objectives. Additionally, Scheppele will serve as a member of the Company's Executive Leadership Team, which is responsible for shaping the Company's overall corporate strategy and direction.

Previously, Scheppele served as chief information officer and vice president at Triumph Group, a global aerospace and defense business, where she drove the creation of IT shared services to create efficiencies within the organization. Prior to that, Scheppele served as chief information officer and vice president at Ascend Performance Materials, a global specialty chemical manufacturer, where she led an initiative to upgrade the company's IT infrastructure and leveraged technology platforms to help advance operations.

Scheppele has also held management positions at: CIO By Request, Cooper Industries, Tyson Foods and Nestle USA. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in public administration and political science from California State University, Fullerton.

