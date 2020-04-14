Log in
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION

(AOS)
  Report
04/14 04:10:00 pm
40.67 USD   +2.62%
07:13pA O SMITH : Declares First Quarter Dividend of $0.24 per Share
PU
06:20pA O SMITH : declares quarterly dividend
PR
04/07A O SMITH : to Hold First Quarter Conference Call on May 5
PR
A O Smith : Declares First Quarter Dividend of $0.24 per Share

04/14/2020 | 07:13pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, Apr. 14, 2020 -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on May 15 to shareholders of record April 30.

About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation

# # #

Disclaimer

A.O. Smith Corporation published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 23:12:13 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 880 M
EBIT 2020 428 M
Net income 2020 324 M
Finance 2020 310 M
Yield 2020 2,51%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,18x
EV / Sales2021 2,06x
Capitalization 6 589 M
Chart A. O. SMITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
A. O. Smith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A. O. SMITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 40,00  $
Last Close Price 40,67  $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Wheeler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajita G. Rajendra Executive Chairman
Charles T. Lauber Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Heideman Senior Vice President-Chief Technology Officer
Peter Martineau Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION-16.81%6 420
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-0.33%37 205
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-27.88%22 395
INGERSOLL-RAND-32.43%21 411
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB0.99%8 267
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.36%7 526
