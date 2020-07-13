Log in
A O Smith : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 per Share

07/13/2020

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (July 31, 2020) - Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on August 17 to shareholders of record July 31, 2020.

About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

SOURCE: A. O. Smith Corporation

###

Disclaimer

A.O. Smith Corporation published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 21:30:03 UTC
