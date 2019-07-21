Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  A. O. Smith Corporation    AOS

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION

(AOS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

A O Smith : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds A.O. Smith Corporation Investors of Important July 29th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit - AOS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2019 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) from July 26, 2016 through May 16, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important July 29, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for A.O. Smith investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the A.O. Smith class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1575.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) A.O. Smith had undisclosed business connections and entanglements with Jiangsu UTP Supply Chain ("UTP") through which it funneled up to 75% of its China product sales; (2) A.O. Smith had used UTP to engage in channel stuffing by artificially inflating inventories purportedly sold through distributors that were not based on consumer demand, thereby approximately doubling the normal level of inventory at such distributors; (3) A.O. Smith had used its UTP relationship to artificially inflate the sales figures it reported to investors by as much as 8% and to conceal worsening sales trends that A.O. Smith was experiencing in China; (4) A.O. Smith's sales growth had been primarily in lower margin products as its higher priced products were being undercut by competition in "second-tier" Chinese cities, causing the Company to experience significant market pressures; (5) A.O. Smith had increased its cash reserves in China to over $530 million in furtherance of its channel stuffing and sales manipulation scheme, encumbering A.O. Smith's ability to repatriate the cash for use for capital expenditures; and (6) as a result, A.O. Smith's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 29, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1575.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq. 
      Phillip Kim, Esq. 
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-globally-recognized-law-firm-reminds-ao-smith-corporation-investors-of-important-july-29th-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-securities-class-action-lawsuit--aos-300888244.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on A. O. SMITH CORPORATION
11:01aA O SMITH : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds A.O. Smith Corporatio..
PR
07/11A O SMITH : declares quarterly dividend
AQ
07/08A O SMITH : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/05A O SMITH : to hold second quarter conference call on July 30
PU
07/05A O SMITH : to Hold Second Quarter Conference Call on July 30
PR
07/01AOS INVESTORS NOTICE : Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Act..
BU
06/21AO SMITH SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against A.O. Smith Corpo..
PR
06/20Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of A. O. Smith ..
PR
06/12ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Sued for Misleading Shareholde..
BU
06/11AOS INVESTORS ALERT : Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against A..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group