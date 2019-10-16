A O Smith : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 10, 2019 A. O. Smith Corporation (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 1-475 39-0619790 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 11270 West Park Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53224 (Address of principal executive offices, including zip code) (414) 359-4000 (Registrant's telephone number) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below): Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Item 5.03. Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year. On October 10, 2019, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of A. O. Smith Corporation (the "Company") approved amendments to theBy-laws of the Company (the "By-laws"), which became effective immediately. Among other things, the amendments to the By-laws added Advance Notice Provisions, primarily in Article III, Section 8 and Section 9,which provides the Company and stockholders additional time and information to evaluate and, if applicable, respond to a stockholder's business proposal or director nomination to be considered at annual or special meetings by enhancing the procedures for stockholders to propose business or nominations to be considered at such meetings. The procedures include a requirement to give advance notice to the Company that includes the information that the By-laws prescribe, and for a stockholder relying on the procedures for the Company's 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, the stockholder's notice must be delivered to, or mailed and received at, the principal executive offices of the Company no earlier than December 11, 2019 and no later than January 10, 2020. The amendments to the By-laws also added Board Nominee Requirements, primarily in Article III, Sections 9 and 10,which provide the Company and stockholders with relevant information to evaluate director nominees by requiring nominees, including Company nominees, to complete and submit a Directors' & Officers' Questionnaire and written representations regarding voting agreements, compensation and other arrangements and to update such information shortly prior to the record date and the meeting. In recognition of modernizations to the Delaware General Corporation Law that were effective August 1, 2019, theBy-laws, primarily in Article III, Section 3, now permit electronic notice to stockholders as a default matter; and remove reference to telegram transmission of stockholder and director consents. Also, Article III, Section 2, now provides that a majority of the directors in office, rather than three directors, may call a special meeting of stockholders. Further, Article IV, Section 6, now provides that any four of the directors in office, rather than any two directors, may call a special meeting of the Board. Article VII, Section 12(b), now expressly provides that any repeal or modification of the provisions of Article VII shall not adversely affect any right or protection thereunder of any executive in respect of any proceeding arising out of, or related to, any act or omission occurring prior to the time of such repeal or modification. The foregoing description of the amendments to the By-laws is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of theBy-laws, which are filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits The following exhibit is being filed herewith: 3.1 By-lawsfor A. O. Smith Corporation as amended through October 10, 2019. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. A. O. SMITH CORPORATION Date: October 16, 2019 By: /s/ James F. Stern James F. Stern Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

EXHIBIT 3.1 BY-LAWS of A. O. SMITH CORPORATION ARTICLE I SEAL The Board of Directors shall provide a suitable seal for the corporation which shall remain in the custody of the secretary. The Board may authorize any other officer of the corporation to keep and use a duplicate seal. ARTICLE II STOCK SECTION 1. Certificates For Shares. Certificates representing shares of the corporation shall be in such form as shall be determined by the Board of Directors. Such certificates shall be signed by the chairman, the president or a vice president and by the secretary or an assistant secretary or by the treasurer or an assistant treasurer and shall be sealed with the seal of the corporation or a facsimile thereof. Such signatures upon a certificate may be facsimiles if the certificate is countersigned by the transfer agent, or registered by a registrar, other than the corporation itself or an employee of the corporation. In case any officer who has signed or whose facsimile signature has been placed upon such certificate shall have ceased to be such officer before such certificate is issued, it may be issued by the corporation with the same effect as if he were such officer at the date of its issue. All certificates for shares shall be consecutively numbered or otherwise identified. The name and address of the person to whom the shares represented thereby are issued, with the number of shares and date of issue, shall be entered on the stock transfer books of the corporation. All certificates surrendered to the corporation for transfer shall be cancelled and no new certificate shall be issued until the former certificate for a like number of shares shall have been surrendered and cancelled, except that in case of a lost, destroyed, or mutilated certificate a new one may be issued therefore upon such terms and indemnity to the corporation as the Board of Directors may prescribe. SECTION 2. Uncertified Shares. The Board of Directors hereby authorizes the issuance of any shares of its classes or series without certificates to the full extent that the secretary of the corporation determines that such issuance is allowed by applicable law and rules of the New York Stock Exchange, any such determination to be conclusively evidenced by the delivery to the corporation's transfer agent and registrar by the secretary of a certificate referring to this by-law and providing instructions of the secretary to the transfer agent and registrar to issue any such shares without certificates in accordance with applicable law. In any event, the foregoing authorization does not affect shares already represented by certificates until the certificates are surrendered to the corporation. SECTION 3. Fixing Record Date. For the purpose of determining the stockholders entitled to (a) notice of or to vote at any meeting of stockholders or any adjournment thereof; or (b) receive payment of any dividend or allotment of any rights; or (c) take any other action, the Board of Directors may fix a date not more than sixty (60)nor less than ten (10)days prior to the date of such meeting, nor more than sixty(60)days prior to the payment of such dividend or the proposed taking of such other action, as the record date as of which the stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at such meeting or to receive such dividend or take any such other action shall be determined. SECTION 4. Dividends. The Board of Directors may declare dividends at any time from the corporation's surplus or net profits for the fiscal year in which the dividend is declared and/or the preceding fiscal year.

ARTICLE III STOCKHOLDERS' MEETINGS SECTION 1. Annual Meeting. The annual meeting of the stockholders of the corporation (the "Annual Meeting")shall be held each year at the location, date and time as the Board of Directors shall determine by resolution. The annual meetingAnnual Meetingshall be held for the purpose of electing directors and for the transaction of such other business as may be brought before the meetingAnnual Meeting. SECTION 2. Special Meetings. Special meetings of the stockholders (a "Special Meeting")shall be called by the secretary upon written request of the chairman of the board, the chief executive officer, the president or of threea majority of thedirectors in office; and shall be held at such site (as shall be fixed by the chairman of the board in writing to the secretary) and such place therein as shall be designated in the notice thereof. No business other than that specified in the callnoticetherefor shall be considered at any special meeting. SECTION 3. Notice. Notice of the annualAnnual Meetingand each special meetingSpecial Meeting, stating the purpose thereof, shall be mailed to each stockholder entitled to vote at such meeting at his post office address (or by electronic transmission directed to the stockholder's electronic mail address, as applicable)as the same appears on the records of the corporation or of its transfer agent or agents, not less than ten(10)nor more than sixty days before such meeting. Notice shall be given (i) if mailed, when deposited in the United States mail, (ii) if delivered by courier service, the earlier of when the notice is received or left at the stockholder's address, or (iii) if given by electronic mail, when directed to such stockholder's electronic mail address (unless the stockholder has notified the corporation in writing or by electronic transmission of an objection to receiving notice by electronic mail or such notice is prohibited by Delaware General Corporation Law to be given by electronic transmission). A notice by electronic mail must include a prominent legend that the communication is an important notice regarding the corporation. A notice by electronic mail will include any files attached thereto and any information hyperlinked to a website if such electronic mail include the contact information of an officer or agent of the corporation who is available to assist with accessing such files or information. Any notice given to stockholders by electronic transmission other than by electronic mail may only be given in a form consented to by such stockholder and any such notice by electronic transmission shall be deemed to be given as provided for in the Delaware General Corporation Law. SECTION 4. Quorum. A majority of the outstanding stock of the corporation entitled to vote, represented by the holders of record thereof, in person or by proxy, shall constitute a quorum at any meeting of stockholders; but less than a quorum may adjourn the meeting from time to time, and at any such adjourned meeting any business may be transacted which might have been transacted if the meeting had been held as originally called. SECTION 5. Proxies. Any stockholder entitled to a vote at a meeting of the stockholders may be represented and vote thereat by proxy, appointed by an instrument in writing subscribed by such stockholder or by his duly authorized attorney and submitted to the secretary at or before such meeting. SECTION 6. Voting by Stockholders. The election of directors by stockholders shall be conducted by two(2)inspectors of election appointed by the chairman of the board, the chief executive officer, the president or any vice president. The vote in elections of directors and, upon demand of a stockholder present in person or by proxy, the vote on any question at a meeting of stockholders shall be a stock vote and by ballot. Unless otherwise provided by the law of Delaware or the Certificate of Incorporation, all elections shall be decided by plurality of the votes cast and any other corporate action to be taken shall be decided by a majority of the votes cast. SECTION 7. Order of Business. At all meetings of the stockholders, the order of business shall be as follows: call to order; election of a chairman and the appointment of a secretary, if necessary; presentation of proofs of the due calling of the meeting, the certificate of the secretary or affidavit of other person who mailed the notice being conclusive of service in that mode; presentation and examination of proxies; 2

