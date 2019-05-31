A O Smith : Rosen, a Top Ranked Law Firm, Reminds A.O. Smith Corporation Investors of Important July 29th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – AOS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) from July 26, 2016
through May 16, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important
July 29, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit
seeks to recover damages for A.O. Smith investors under the federal
securities laws.
To join the A.O. Smith class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1575.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or cases@rosenlegal.com for
information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
A.O. Smith had undisclosed business connections and entanglements with
Jiangsu UTP Supply Chain (“UTP”) through which it funneled up to 75% of
its China product sales; (2) A.O. Smith had used UTP to engage in
channel stuffing by artificially inflating inventories purportedly sold
through distributors that were not based on consumer demand, thereby
approximately doubling the normal level of inventory at such
distributors; (3) A.O. Smith had used its UTP relationship to
artificially inflate the sales figures it reported to investors by as
much as 8% and to conceal worsening sales trends that A.O. Smith was
experiencing in China; (4) A.O. Smith’s sales growth had been primarily
in lower margin products as its higher priced products were being
undercut by competition in “second-tier” Chinese cities, causing the
Company to experience significant market pressures; (5) A.O. Smith had
increased its cash reserves in China to over $530 million in furtherance
of its channel stuffing and sales manipulation scheme, encumbering A.O.
Smith’s ability to repatriate the cash for use for capital expenditures;
and (6) as a result, A.O. Smith’s public statements were materially
false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details
entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 29, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1575.html
or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action,
please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at
866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or cases@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm,
on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm
or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen
Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005532/en/