A O Smith : Spring 2020 Analyst Presentation

This presentation contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," " forecast," "guidance" or words of similar meaning. All forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this presentation. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include,
among other things, the following: negative impacts to our business, including demand for our products, operations and workforce dislocation and disruption, supply chain disruption and liquidity as a result of the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; a failure to recover or further weakening of the Chinese economy and/or a failure to recover or further decline in the growth rate of consumer spending or housing sales in China; negative impact to our businesses from international tariffs and trade disputes; a failure to recover or further weakening in the high efficiency boiler market segment in the U. S.; significant volatility in raw material availability and prices; our inability to implement or maintain pricing actions; potential weakening in U. S. residential or commercial construction or instability in our replacement markets; foreign currency fluctuations; inability to successfully integrate or achieve our strategic objectives resulting from acquisitions; competitive pressures on our businesses; the impact of potential information technology or data security breaches; changes in government regulations or regulatory requirements; and adverse developments in general economic, political and business conditions in the key regions of the world. Forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation, and the company is under no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributed to the company, or persons acting on its behalf, are qualified entirely by these cautionary statements. This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as that term is defined by the SEC. Non-GAAP financial measures are generally identified by "Adjusted" (Adj.) or "Non-GAAP" .
Who We Are
$3.0BAnnual Sales
GLOBAL
15,100Employees
MANUFACTURER
of residential and commercial
water heaters, boilers and
23Manufacturing Facilities
water treatment products
Compelling Investment Thesis
Market share leader
Stable/growing North
Strength of premium
in major product lines
American
brand, distribution,
replacement market;
manufacturing and
operating leverage
innovation provide
from incremental new
clear market
construction and
advantage in China
replacement
5 year adjusted EPS CAGR through 2019 = 12.7%
5 year dividend CAGR through 2019 = 24.5%
5 year cumulative cash returned to shareholders from dividends and share repurchased = $1.4 billion
Strong balance sheet and cash flow to support future growth, dividends, share repurchase and acquisitions
We Have Organic Revenue Growth Drivers Across our Portfolio
Product Lines / Geographies
North America
NorthAmerica
Boilers
Water
China
India/
Water Heaters
Treatment
International
•
Innovative
•
Innovative
•
Best innovative
•
Product
•
Market
energy efficient
energy efficient
products in
Innovation
expansion and
products
products
marketplace
•
Channel
penetration
•
Service
•
Best in class
•
Direct-to-
expansion in Tier
•
E-commerce
leadership
education and
consumer &
3 and 4 cities
•
Brand-building
training
E-commerce
•
Best in class
•
Brand leveraging
marketing
leadership
virtual training
•
Service
efforts
•
E-commerce
leadership
•
Leverage retail
•
Innovative,
and wholesale
•
New product
•
Customer-centric
green products
opportunities
categories
product
development
•
Expand dealer
focus
presence
•
Drive
commercial
specifications
Vision
To be a leading
provider of innovative and energy-efficient products used to heat, treat and conserve water, providing value to our residential and commercial customers
Corporate Snapshot
Segment Revenue
Products
•Water Heaters
•Water Treatment
•Boilers
Full Year
Brands
2019
North America
69%
Rest of World
31%
North America
ROW
Leading Market Share in the U.S. Water Heater Market Segment1
Residential Market
2019 market share data (AHRI + tankless)
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
Rheem
Bradford White
Other
A. O. Smith
Other
Commercial Market2
2019 market share data (AHRI)
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
A. O. Smith
Rheem
Bradford White
Other
Other
1
AOS actual shipments and AOS estimates of competitors' shipments
2
Commercial water heater segment as defined by AHRI, total 2019 commercial units as reported by AHRI = 239,000 units
7
Comprehensive Residential and Commercial
Water Heaters Product Offering
Residential
ProLine® 50-Gallon
Gas Tankless Water
Electric Water
Hybrid Electric Heat
Heater with X3™
Heater
Technology
Pump Water Heater
ProLine® Master
50-Gallon Gas
Water Heater
Commercial
Cyclone® Mxi
Commercial Heat
Pump Water Heater
Commercial Tankless
Rack System
Industry Leading Partners in both the U.S.
Residential Water Heater Channels
INDUSTRY
Wholesale Channel
Retail Channel
Large Regional
Distributors
WHOLESALE CHANNEL
A. O. Smith Customers
54%of the market
RETAIL CHANNEL
~46%of the market
Stable Replacement Volumes to Temper Downcycles with Upside New Construction Optionality
U. S. Residential Water Heaters1
Thousands of units
PEAK HOUSING
10,000 2.1M
8,000
6,000
New
Construction
4,000
Replacement
2,000
0
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Includes tankless
Industry-Leading Energy Efficient
Cyclone Condensing Commercial Water Heater
Up to 96%thermal
Connectivity
Represents
efficiency
built in
67%of AOS
dramatically lowers
commercial gas
operating costs
water heater
offering short
revenues
payback
U.S. Commercial Gas Market: Energy Efficient Units more than Doubled in Nine Years to 47% of Units Sold in 2019
Commercial Gas Industry Units
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
-
2009
19,000 units (29% of total)
<90% Efficiency
2019
>90% Efficiency
41,472 units
(47% of total)
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Source: AHRI Industry Data
Industry trending to Higher Efficiency Condensing Boilers Drives Past and Future Growth