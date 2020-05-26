Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  A. O. Smith Corporation    AOS

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION

(AOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A O Smith : Spring 2020 Analyst Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

Spring 2020 Analyst Presentation

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," " forecast," "guidance" or words of similar meaning. All forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this presentation. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include,

among other things, the following: negative impacts to our business, including demand for our products, operations and workforce dislocation and disruption, supply chain disruption and liquidity as a result of the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; a failure to recover or further weakening of the Chinese economy and/or a failure to recover or further decline in the growth rate of consumer spending or housing sales in China; negative impact to our businesses from international tariffs and trade disputes; a failure to recover or further weakening in the high efficiency boiler market segment in the U. S.; significant volatility in raw material availability and prices; our inability to implement or maintain pricing actions; potential weakening in U. S. residential or commercial construction or instability in our replacement markets; foreign currency fluctuations; inability to successfully integrate or achieve our strategic objectives resulting from acquisitions; competitive pressures on our businesses; the impact of potential information technology or data security breaches; changes in government regulations or regulatory requirements; and adverse developments in general economic, political and business conditions in the key regions of the world. Forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation, and the company is under no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributed to the company, or persons acting on its behalf, are qualified entirely by these cautionary statements. This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as that term is defined by the SEC. Non-GAAP financial measures are generally identified by "Adjusted" (Adj.) or "Non-GAAP" .

2

Who We Are

$3.0BAnnual Sales

GLOBAL

15,100Employees

MANUFACTURER

of residential and commercial

water heaters, boilers and

23Manufacturing Facilities

water treatment products

3

Compelling Investment Thesis

Market share leader

Stable/growing North

Strength of premium

in major product lines

American

brand, distribution,

replacement market;

manufacturing and

operating leverage

innovation provide

from incremental new

clear market

construction and

advantage in China

replacement

5 year adjusted EPS CAGR through 2019 = 12.7%

5 year dividend CAGR through 2019 = 24.5%

5 year cumulative cash returned to shareholders from dividends and share repurchased = $1.4 billion

Strong balance sheet and cash flow to support future growth, dividends, share repurchase and acquisitions

4

We Have Organic Revenue Growth Drivers Across our Portfolio

Product Lines / Geographies

North America

NorthAmerica

Boilers

Water

China

India/

Water Heaters

Treatment

International

Innovative

Innovative

Best innovative

Product

Market

energy efficient

energy efficient

products in

Innovation

expansion and

products

products

marketplace

Channel

penetration

Service

Best in class

Direct-to-

expansion in Tier

E-commerce

leadership

education and

consumer &

3 and 4 cities

Brand-building

training

E-commerce

Best in class

Brand leveraging

marketing

leadership

virtual training

Service

efforts

E-commerce

leadership

Leverage retail

Innovative,

and wholesale

New product

Customer-centric

green products

opportunities

categories

product

development

Expand dealer

focus

presence

Drive

commercial

specifications

Vision

To be a leading

provider of innovative and energy-efficient products used to heat, treat and conserve water, providing value to our residential and commercial customers

5

Corporate Snapshot

Segment Revenue

Products

Water Heaters

Water Treatment

Boilers

Full Year

Brands

2019

North America

69%

Rest of World

31%

North America

ROW

6

Leading Market Share in the U.S. Water Heater Market Segment1

Residential Market

2019 market share data (AHRI + tankless)

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

Rheem

Bradford White

Other

A. O. Smith

Other

Commercial Market2

2019 market share data (AHRI)

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

A. O. Smith

Rheem

Bradford White

Other

Other

1

AOS actual shipments and AOS estimates of competitors' shipments

2

Commercial water heater segment as defined by AHRI, total 2019 commercial units as reported by AHRI = 239,000 units

7

Comprehensive Residential and Commercial

Water Heaters Product Offering

Residential

ProLine® 50-Gallon

Gas Tankless Water

Electric Water

Hybrid Electric Heat

Heater with X3™

Heater

Technology

Pump Water Heater

ProLine® Master

50-Gallon Gas

Water Heater

Commercial

Cyclone® Mxi

Commercial Heat

Pump Water Heater

Commercial Tankless

Rack System

8

Industry Leading Partners in both the U.S.

Residential Water Heater Channels

INDUSTRY

Wholesale Channel

Retail Channel

Large Regional

Distributors

WHOLESALE CHANNEL

A. O. Smith Customers

54%of the market

RETAIL CHANNEL

~46%of the market

9

Stable Replacement Volumes to Temper Downcycles with Upside New Construction Optionality

U. S. Residential Water Heaters1

Thousands of units

PEAK HOUSING

10,000 2.1M

8,000

6,000

New

Construction

4,000

Replacement

2,000

0

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Includes tankless

10

Industry-Leading Energy Efficient

Cyclone Condensing Commercial Water Heater

Up to 96%thermal

Connectivity

Represents

efficiency

built in

67%of AOS

dramatically lowers

commercial gas

operating costs

water heater

offering short

revenues

payback

11

U.S. Commercial Gas Market: Energy Efficient Units more than Doubled in Nine Years to 47% of Units Sold in 2019

Commercial Gas Industry Units

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

-

2009

19,000 units (29% of total)

<90% Efficiency

2019

>90% Efficiency

41,472 units

(47% of total)

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: AHRI Industry Data

12

Industry trending to Higher Efficiency Condensing Boilers Drives Past and Future Growth

NA Boiler Volumes

100,000

90,000

80,000

70,000

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Condensing Commercial Boilers

Non-Condensing Commercial Boilers

Source: 2006 to 2017: BRG Solutions; 2018-2019: AOS estimates

A. O. Smith Boiler Sales

10%

90%

Condensing

Non-Condensing

13

Comprehensive Boiler Product Offering

Commercial & Residential

Residential Condensing Boilers

Residential Combi-boilers

(55mbh - 399mbh) (Indoor Rated)

(110mbh - 199mbh) (Indoor Rated)

Commercial Condensing Boilers

Commercial Non-Condensing Boilers

Commercial Cogeneration

(500mbh - 5000mbh)

(Indoor & Outdoor Rated)

XRGI 25

Micro

Combined Heat & Power

163,000 BTU/hr

24 kW of electricity

49 DB(A)

(400mbh - 850mbh)

(750mbh - 6000mbh)

(Indoor Rated)

(Indoor & Outdoor Models available)

14

Our Focused Technology is Reverse Osmosis, a Leading Technology to Provide Safe Drinking Water

Taste & Odor

Pore Size 5000 nm

Sediment

& Colloids

Pore Size 1000 nm

Bacterium

& Organics

Pore Size 50 nm

Heavy Metals &

Salts

Pore Size 0.2 nm

H2O

Activated Carbon

improves taste (removes chlorine), removes organic pollutants including PFAS

Micro-Filtration

removes sediment, particulates, and colloids

Ultra-Filtration

removes bacterium, large organics and other pollutants resulting from water transport

Reverse Osmosis

the ultimate filtration technology; removes nearly all substances, particularly most heavy metals prevalent in China and India water supplies

Safe Water

15

Evolution of AOS' Global Water Treatment Business

Revenue

$ in millions

Inorganic Revenue

Organic Revenue

$250

$134

$97

$69

$20

$20

$35

$38

35%CAGR over the last 10 years

$458

$397

$322

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Acquired

Launched

Purchased MIM,

Launched

Purchased

Purchased

Launched AOS

Purchased

Chanitex

AOS branded

WT company in

AOS branded

Aquasana&

Hague

brandedWT at

Water-Right

WT in China

Turkey

WT in India

launched

Lowe's

AOS branded

WT in Vietnam

16

Large Addressable Market in U.S.

Water Treatment

Addressable A. O. Smith Market: $2.3 B

Water Treatment (Softeners)

32%

Water Filtration

68%

This Photoby Unknown Author is licensed under CCBY-NC-ND

Sources: A. O. Smith Primary Quantitative, Market Segmentation Research, April 2017

17

Positioned to Grow Across all Water Treatment Channels

Channel Brand

Our brands participate in all channels; most competitors operate in 1-2 of these channels

Industry Water Treatment Channels

DIRECT TO CONSUMER

E-COMMERCE

WATER

QUALITY

Aquasana

website or direct mail or telesales

other e-commerce

market places

Dealer

CONSUMER

9%

14%

5%

48%

DEALERS

RETAIL

WHOLESALE

Wholesaler or Contractor / Plumber

24%

Water Quality Dealers

Retail

Wholesale

DTC

E-com

$2.3 Billion Addressable Market

Sources: A. O. Smith Primary Quantitative, Market Segmentation Research, April 2017; Water Quality Association 2017 Consumer Opinion Study

18

Comprehensive Water Treatment Product Offering for the Entire Home

Point of Entry Products

Point of Use Products

Non-Installed Products

Whole Home

Clean Water

Filtration

Machine

Whole Kitchen

Tankless RO

Filtration

Systems

Whole Home

On-the-Go Filter

Softeners

Bottles

Traditional RO

Under Sink

Systems

Filtration

19

AOS China Built On

Premium Brand

Extensive Distribution and Service Network

Innovative New Products and World Class Manufacturing

Local Management Team and Organizational Development

20

Growing Product Portfolio Developed in China for China

Electric & Gas Water Heaters

Water Treatment

Other Categories

Electric

WaterAir Purifier

Heaters

Water

Purifiers

Range Hood

Gas Water

Heater

21

China: Broad Distribution Channel

Percentage of Sales

23%

21%

20%

17%

17%

33%

36%

35%

35%

36%

29%

30%

33%

32%

30%

10%

22%

26%

25%

25%

23%

22%

26%

24%

30%

54%

45%

31%

38%

37%

31%

23%

23%

28%

18%

1%

3%

8%

2007

2010

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

E-Commerce

Suning/Guomei

AOS Specialty Stores

Regional Stores

+9,000

retail counters in China

31%

of outlets in Tier 1 cities

69%

of outlets in Tier 2/3 cities

22

China: Mega Trends Driving Growth

TRENDS

On-line shopping is growing in China

Middle and affluent classes are growing

Urbanization in China projected to drive 28%1of all global growth!

A. O. SMITH

We are positioned to reach consumers using the internet

Our Market Leading Premium Consumer brand is positioned for the middle and affluent classes

A. O. Smith has manufacturing capacity and channel footprint to capitalize on continued household formation

1Source: IMF 2019 to 2024, October 2019

23

China: Market Leader in Water Heating and Water Treatment

Water Heater Market Share

A.O.Smith

Haier

Midea

Macro

Wanhe

Rinnai

Noritz

Ariston

Sakura

Siemens

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Water Treatment Market Share

A. O. Smith

Midea

Qinyuan

Angel

3M

Haier

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Leading residential brands measured in currency; Tier One Market: 2009 - 2018 CMM; 2019 FEB - CMM data sampling several thousand largest retail stores, December 2018

Data Source: 2012 - 2018 CMM; 2019 FEB retail

24

Thesis in India Similar to China

Attractive Growth Demographics

Leveraging Global Capabilities with Products Designed for the Indian Market

Building Brand & Expanding Our Distribution

Introducing New Product Categories with Water Treatment

Local Management

We are committed for the long-term opportunity

25

India: Geographic Presence Build out from 2008 through 2019

A Class Cities

(pop >1.5 Mn) Distribution in

25 out of 25 cities

B Class Cities (pop .5 to 1.5 Mn) Distribution in

63 out of 68 cities

C Class Cities (pop .1 to.5 Mn) Distribution in

316 out of 400 cities

Headquarter & Manufacturing

(Bengaluru)

High Distribution Location

Ludhiana

New Delhi

Jaipur

Agra

Guwahati

Kanpur

Lucknow

Bhopal

Patna

Ahmedabad Indore

Surat

Kolkata

Mumbai

Pune

Hyderabad

Visakhapatnam

Bengaluru

Chennai

Coimbatore

National Retailers

Regional Retailers

26

Driving Financial Performance and Delivering Significant Growth

Sales Growth

Sales in billions

$3.5

8%CAGR

$3.0

$2.5

$2.0

$1.5

$1.0

$0.5

$0.0

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Adjusted EBITDA1

15%CAGR

$700

Adjusted EBITDA

$600

2010

10.6%of Sales

2019

18.7%of Sales

$500

$400

$300

$200

$100

$0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Adjusted Earnings Per Share2

21%CAGR

$2.5

$2.0

$1.5

$1.0

$0.5

$0.0

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

12010 through 2014 adjusted for non-operating

pension costs and certain non-recurring

items

22010 through 2014 adjusted for non-operating

pension costs and certain non-recurring

items; 2017 adjusted for U.S. Tax Reform expense; 2018 adjusted for restructuring & impairment expenses

27

Cash Returned to Shareholders: ~$1.4B last Five Years

$ in millions

$500

$450

$400

$350

$300

$250

$200

$150

$100

$50

$0

$219.4

$195.9

$436.9

$332.7

$236

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Dividends

Share Repurchase

1Subject to price, alternative investments and working capital requirements

28

M&A Criteria and Focus

Accretive to

ROIC in excess of

Meet risk adjusted

Margin accretion

earnings in the

cost of capital by

IRR hurdle rates

with growth rates

first year

third year

higher than U.S.

GDP

Geographic Growth

Expand / Grow the Core

Adjacencies

High Growth Markets

New Products &

Water-themed

New Technologies

platforms for growth

Water Heating

Leverage channels

Water Treatment

and brands

29

Compelling Investment Thesis

Market share leader

Stable/growing U.S.

Strength of premium

in major product lines

replacement market;

brand, distribution,

operating leverage

manufacturing and

from incremental new

innovation provide

construction and

clear market

replacement

advantage in China

5 year adjusted EPS CAGR through 2019 = 12.7%

5 year dividend CAGR through 2019 = 24.5%

5 year cumulative cash returned to shareholders from dividends and share repurchased = $1.4 billion

Strong balance sheet and cash flow to support future growth, dividends, share repurchase and acquisitions

30

ESG Accomplishments

Products Conserve

Resources

98%Thermal Efficient

Cyclone Commercial Water Heater

1.6B cubic feet of natural gas saved1

100K tons of GHG avoided1

99%Thermal Efficient

Crest Commercial Boiler

2.0B cubic feet of natural gas saved1

120K tons of GHG avoided1

75%Water Conservation Ratio

RO Max Series Water Treatment System

1.3 B gallons of water conserved in China1

Operations Are Safe & Conserve Resources

President's Safety

Award

Established 1955

(predates OSHA)

Chairman's Green

Star Award

2009

ISO 14001 for environment

ISO 45001 for safety

We Are a Good Place to Work

Employee Engagement Score (Max 5)

5.0

87%

90%

100%

4.5

82%

83%

80%

4.0

80%

3.5

3.85

3.84

4.00

3.99

4.00

3.0

60%

2.5

2.0

40%

1.5

1.0

20%

0.5

0.0

0%

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

Participation Percentage (right axis)

Ethics

Supervisor

Integrity

Effectiveness

Value Recognition

Innovation

Customer Focus

Celebrating

146 years of

innovation

CRS Report

1As reported in AOS 2018 CRS Report based on 2017 sales and data

31

Q1 2020 Results

32

Focus on Cash and Liquidity

$125M

$850M1

~ $55M

2020 Share

Capital spending

Cash repatriated

Liquidity

China SG&A

Repurchase

reprioritized and

to U.S.

savings ($30

suspended

reduced

million of which

mid-March

was achieved in

2019)

1As of April 30, 2020

33

Minimal Debt Maturities in Next Twelve Months

$ in millions

$250

$200

$150

$100

$50

Revolving

Credit Facility

$230M

LT Notes

$106M

LT Notes

$0M

$0M

$0M

$7M

$0M

$0M

$0

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Dec 31,

Thereafter

2021

March 31, 2020

34

First Quarter Results

$ in millions

Sales

Net Earnings

EPS

2020 2019 Change % Change

$636.9 $748.2 $(111.3) -15%

$ 51.7

$ 89.3

$ (37.6)

-42%

$ 0.32

$ 0.53

$ (0.21)

-40%

35

First Quarter Sales

$ in millions

2020

2019

Change

% Change

North America

$ 532.9

$

521.8

$

11.1

2%

Rest of World

110.2

232.1

(121.9)

-53%

Intersegment

(6.2)

(5.7)

(0.5)

Total

$ 636.9

$

748.2

$

(111.3)

-15%

36

First Quarter Earnings (Loss)

$ in millions, except percentages

2020

2019

Change

% Change

North America

$127.1

$116.0

$ 11.1

10%

Rest of World

(42.2)

12.3

(54.5)

Total Segment Earnings

84.9

128.3

(43.4)

-34%

Corporate

(15.0)

(14.7)

(0.3)

-2%

Interest Expense

(2.2)

(2.0)

(0.2)

-10%

Pre-tax Earnings

67.7

111.6

(43.9)

-39%

Tax Provision

(16.0)

(22.3)

Earnings

$ 51.7

$ 89.3

$ (37.6)

-42%

Segment Margin

North America

23.9 %

22.2 %

Rest of World

(38.3)%

5.3 %

37

Strong Capital Position1

$54M

17.5% $552M

Cash provided

Debt to

Cash balance2

by operations

capital ratio

$209M

~1.3M

Net cash position

Stock repurchase;

shares totaling ~$57M

Cash Flow from Operations

$ in millions

$70

$60$54

$50

$40

$30

$22

$20

$10

$0

2020

2019

1as of March 31, 2020

2includes cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

38

April 2020 Business Conditions

NA Water Heaters

China2

NA Boilers

NA Water Treatment3

India/ROW

Total3

%

Q1 YOY

Revenue1

sales

April Commentary

70%

-2%

April 2020 residential order rates off low single digits compared

with Q1 2020; commercial orders down 30 - 35%

14%

-56%

Sequential sell-out improving

7%

-3%

Commercial condensing backlog double YOY

4%

+17%

Internet sales up; in-home install sales temporarily challenged

3%

flat

India manufacturing closed

98%

-17%

1

Year to date March 31, 2020

2Local currency

39

3

Excludes $16 million in revenues from April 2019 acquisition

North America Business Conditions

Manufacturing

Supply Chain

Flexibility in NA

Proactively Managed

Residential Replacement Water Heater Volumes

100,000

NA Boiler Volumes

PEAK HOUSING

90,000

80,000

2.1M

10,000

Replacement

New Construction

70,000

60,000

8,000

50,000

6,000

40,000

30,000

4,000

20,000

10,000

2,000

0

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2006

0

Condensing Commercial Boilers

Non-Condensing Commercial Boilers

2006

2007

2008

2009 2010

2011 2012

2013 2014 2015

2016

2017

2018 2019

Source: 2006 to 2017: BRG Solutions; 2018-2019: AOS estimates

40

China Business Conditions

Weekly China Channel sell out - Units

0

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th

10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th

2020

2019

  • Three plants operating
    • Building to order
    • Operating at lower than normal levels
  • Supply chain intact
  • Demand skew toon-line
  • Right sizing and product cost reduction continue
  • New product development and R&D continue

41

2020 COVID-19 Commentary

After a hard closure of

Great recession

NA boiler sales will be

India will not achieve

the economy, the

impacted residential

impacted as

break-even in 2020

country is slowly

volume by 18%

construction slows

returning to business

42

Disclaimer

A.O. Smith Corporation published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 21:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on A. O. SMITH CORPORATION
05:43pA O SMITH : Spring 2020 Analyst Presentation
PU
05/05A O SMITH : SMITH A O CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
05/05A.O. SMITH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05SMITH A O CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/05A O SMITH : Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results and Business Update in ..
PR
04/29A. O. SMITH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/20SMITH A O CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/16A O SMITH : Ajita Rajendra to retire as executive chairman of A. O. Smith Corpor..
AQ
04/16SMITH A O CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
04/15A O SMITH : Ajita Rajendra to retire as executive chairman of A. O. Smith Corpor..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 703 M
EBIT 2020 367 M
Net income 2020 286 M
Finance 2020 329 M
Yield 2020 2,28%
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
EV / Sales2021 2,20x
Capitalization 6 803 M
Chart A. O. SMITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
A. O. Smith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A. O. SMITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 44,88 $
Last Close Price 42,22 $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Wheeler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles T. Lauber Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Heideman Senior Vice President-Chief Technology Officer
Peter Martineau Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Bruce M. Smith Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION-11.38%6 803
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-1.42%40 672
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-27.46%21 966
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-37.29%19 940
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB23.89%10 479
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.67%7 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group