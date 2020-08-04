A O Smith : Summer 2020 Analyst Presentation 0 08/04/2020 | 03:17pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Summer 2020 Analyst Presentation Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," " forecast," "guidance" or words of similar meaning. All forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this presentation. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things, the following: negative impacts to our business, including demand for our products, operations and workforce dislocation and disruption, supply chain disruption and liquidity as a result of the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; a failure to recover or further weakening of the Chinese economy and/or a failure to recover or further decline in the growth rate of consumer spending or housing sales in China; negative impact to our businesses from international tariffs and trade disputes; a failure to recover or further weakening in the high efficiency boiler market segment in the U.S.; significant volatility in raw material availability and prices; our inability to implement or maintain pricing actions; potential weakening in U.S. residential or commercial construction or instability in our replacement markets; foreign currency fluctuations; inability to successfully integrate or achieve our strategic objectives resulting from acquisitions; competitive pressures on our businesses; the impact of potential information technology or data security breaches; changes in government regulations or regulatory requirements; and adverse developments in general economic, political and business conditions in the key regions of the world. Forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation, and the company is under no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributed to the company, or persons acting on its behalf, are qualified entirely by these cautionary statements. This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as that term is defined by the SEC. Non-GAAP financial measures are generally identified by "Adjusted" (Adj.) or "Non-GAAP." 2 Who We Are GLOBAL MANUFACTURER of residential and commercial water heaters, boilers and water treatment products $3.0B Annual Sales 15,100 Employees 23 Manufacturing Facilities 3 Compelling Investment Thesis Market leader Stable/growing U.S. Strength of premium replacement market; brand, distribution, operating leverage manufacturing and from incremental new innovation provide construction and clear market replacement advantage in China 5 year adjusted EPS CAGR through 2019 = 12.7% 5 year dividend CAGR through 2019 = 24.5% 5 year cumulative cash returned to shareholders from dividends and shares repurchased = $1.4 billion Strong balance sheet and cash flow to support future growth, share repurchase and acquisitions 4 We Have Organic Revenue Growth Drivers Across our Portfolio Product Lines / Geographies North America North America Boilers Water China India/ Water Heaters Treatment International • Innovative • Innovative • Best innovative • Product • Market energy efficient energy efficient products in Innovation expansion and products products marketplace • Channel penetration • Service • Best in class • Direct-to- expansion in Tier • E-commerce leadership education and consumer & 3 and 4 cities • Brand-building training E-commerce • Best in class • Brand leveraging marketing leadership virtual training • Service efforts • E-commerce leadership • Leverage retail • Innovative, and wholesale • New product • Customer-centric green products opportunities categories product development • Expand dealer focus presence • Drive commercial specifications Vision To be a leading provider of innovative and energy-efficient products used to heat, treat and conserve water, providing value to our residential and commercial customers 5 Corporate Snapshot Segment Revenue Products • Water Heaters • Water Treatment • Boilers Full Year Brands 2019 North America 69% Rest of World 31% North America ROW 6 Leading Market Share in the U.S. Water Heater Market Segment1 Residential Market 2019 market share data (AHRI + tankless) 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% ith Rh B df d Whit Oth A O S Other Commercial Market2 2019 market share data (AHRI) 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Rheem Bradford White Other A O Smith Other 1 AOS actual shipments and AOS estimates of competitors' shipments 7 2 Commercial water heater segment as defined by AHRI, total 2019 commercial units as reported by AHRI = 239,000 units Comprehensive Residential and Commercial Water Heaters Product Offering Residential ProLine® 50-Gallon Gas Tankless Water Electric Water Hybrid Electric Heat Heater with X3™ Heater Technology Pump Water Heater ProLine® Master 50-Gallon Gas Water Heater Commercial Cyclone® Mxi Commercial Heat Pump Water Heater 8 Industry Leading Partners in both the U.S. Residential Water Heater Channels INDUSTRY Wholesale Channel Retail Channel Large Regional Distributors WHOLESALE CHANNEL A. O. Smith Customers 54% of the market RETAIL CHANNEL ~46% of the market 9 Stable Replacement Volumes to Temper Downcycles with Upside New Construction Optionality U. S. Residential Water Heaters1 Thousands of units PEAK HOUSING 10,000 2.1M 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 0 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 New Construction Replacement 1 Includes tankless 10 Industry-Leading Energy Efficient Cyclone Condensing Commercial Water Heater Up to 96% thermal Connectivity Represents efficiency built in 67% of AOS dramatically lowers commercial gas operating costs water heater offering short revenues payback 11 U.S. Commercial Gas Market: Energy Efficient Units more than Doubled in Nine Years to 47% of Units Sold in 2019 Commercial Gas Industry Units 100,000 80,000 60,000 <90% Efficiency 40,000 2019 >90% Efficiency 20,000 2009 41,472 units (47% of total) 19,000 units (29% of total) - 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: AHRI Industry Data 12 Industry trending to Higher Efficiency Condensing Boilers Drives Past and Future Growth NA Boiler Volumes 100,000 90,000 80,000 70,000 60,000 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 0 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Condensing Commercial Boilers Non-Condensing Commercial Boilers Source: 2006 to 2017: BRG Solutions; 2018-2019: AOS estimates A. O. Smith Boiler Sales 10% 90% Condensing Non-Condensing 13 Comprehensive Boiler Product Offering Commercial & Residential Residential Condensing Boilers Residential Combi-boilers (55mbh - 399mbh) (Indoor Rated) (110mbh - 199mbh) (Indoor Rated) Commercial Condensing Boilers Commercial Non-Condensing Boilers Commercial Cogeneration (500mbh - 5000mbh) (Indoor & Outdoor Rated) XRGI 25 Micro Combined Heat & Power • 163,000 BTU/hr • 24 kW of electricity • 49 DB(A) (400mbh - 850mbh) (750mbh - 6000mbh) (Indoor Rated) (Indoor & Outdoor Models available) 14 Our Focused Technology is Reverse Osmosis, a Leading Technology to Provide Safe Drinking Water Taste & Odor Pore Size 5000 nm Sediment & Colloids Pore Size 1000 nm Bacterium & Organics Pore Size 50 nm Heavy Metals & Salts Pore Size 0.2 nm H2O Activated Carbon improves taste (removes chlorine), removes organic pollutants including PFAS Micro-Filtration removes sediment, particulates, and colloids Ultra-Filtration removes bacterium, large organics and other pollutants resulting from water transport Reverse Osmosis the ultimate filtration technology; removes nearly all substances, particularly most heavy metals prevalent in China and India water supplies Safe Water 15 Evolution of AOS' Global Water Treatment Business Revenue $ in millions Inorganic Revenue 35% CAGR over the last 10 years Organic Revenue $458 $397 $322 $250 $134 $69 $97 $20 $20 $35 $38 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Acquired Launched Purchased MIM, Launched Purchased Purchased Launched AOS Purchased Chanitex AOS branded WT company in AOS branded Aquasana & Hague branded WT at Water-Right WT in China Turkey WT in India launched Lowe's AOS branded WT in Vietnam 16 Large Addressable Market in U.S. Water Treatment Addressable A. O. Smith Market: $2.3 B Water Treatment (Softeners) 32% Water Filtration 68% This Photoby Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND Sources: A. O. Smith Primary Quantitative, Market Segmentation Research, April 2017 17 Positioned to Grow Across all Water Treatment Channels Channel Brand Industry Water Treatment Channels Our brands participate in all channels; most competitors operate in 1-2 of these channels DIRECT TO Aquasana 9% 5% website or direct CONSUMER mail or telesales E-COMMERCE other e-commerce 14% market places CONSUMER 48% WATER Dealer QUALITY DEALERS 24% RETAIL Water Quality Dealers Retail WHOLESALE Wholesaler or Wholesale DTC Contractor / Plumber E-com $2.3 Billion Addressable Market Sources: A. O. Smith Primary Quantitative, Market Segmentation Research, April 2017; Water Quality Association 2017 Consumer Opinion Study 18 Comprehensive Water Treatment Product Offering for the Entire Home Point of Entry Products Point of Use Products Non-Installed Products Whole Home Clean Water Filtration Machine Whole Kitchen Tankless RO Filtration Systems Whole Home On-the-Go Filter Softeners Bottles Traditional RO Under Sink Systems Filtration 19 AOS China Built On Premium Brand Extensive Distribution and Service Network Innovative New Products and World Class Manufacturing Local Management Team and Organizational Development 20 Growing Product Portfolio Developed in China for China Electric & Gas Water Heaters Water Treatment Other Categories Electric Water Air Purifier Heaters Water Purifiers Range Hood Gas Water Heater 21 China: Broad Distribution Channel Percentage of Sales 23% 21% 20% 17% 17% 33% 36% 35% 35% 36% 29% 30% 33% 32% 30% 10% +9,000 22% 26% 25% 25% 23% 22% retail counters in China 26% 24% 30% 54% 45% 31% 31 % 38% 37% 31% 23% 23% 28% 18% of outlets in Tier 1 cities 1% 3% 8% 2007 2010 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 69% E-Commerce Suning/Guomei AOS Specialty Stores Regional Stores of outlets in Tier 2/3 cities 22 China: Mega Trends Driving Growth TRENDS On-line shopping is growing in China Middle and affluent classes are growing Urbanization in China projected to drive 28%1 of all global growth! A. O. SMITH We are positioned to reach consumers using the internet Our Market Leading Premium Consumer brand is positioned for the middle and affluent classes A. O. Smith has manufacturing capacity and channel footprint to capitalize on continued household formation 1 Source: IMF 2019 to 2024, October 2019 23 China: Market Leader in Water Heating and Water Treatment Water Heater Market Share A.O.Smith Haier Midea Macro Wanhe Rinnai Noritz Ariston Sakura Siemens 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Water Treatment Market Share A. O. Smith Midea Qinyuan Angel 3MHaier 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Leading residential brands measured in currency; Tier One Market: 2009 - 2018 CMM; 2019 FEB - CMM data sampling several thousand largest retail stores, December 2018 Data Source: 2012 - 2018 CMM; 2019 FEB retail 24 Thesis in India Similar to China Attractive Growth Demographics Leveraging Global Capabilities with Products Designed for the Indian Market Building Brand & Expanding Our Distribution Introducing New Product Categories with Water Treatment Local Management We are committed for the long-term opportunity 25 India: 2008 through 2019 A Class Cities (pop >1.5 Mn) Distribution in 25 out of 25 cities B Class Cities (pop .5 to 1.5 Mn) Distribution in 63 out of 68 cities C Class Cities (pop .1 to.5 Mn) Distribution in 316 out of 400 cities Ludhiana New Delhi Jaipur Agra Kanpur Lucknow Bhopal Patna Ahmedabad Indore Surat Kolkata Mumbai Pune Hyderabad Visakhapatnam Bengaluru Chennai Coimbatore Manufacturing Location Guwahati National Retailers Regional Retailers 26 Driving Financial Performance and Delivering Significant Growth Sales Growth Adjusted EBITDA1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share2 Sales in billions $3.5 8% CAGR $700 15% CAGR 21% CAGR $3.0 Adjusted EBITDA $2.5 $600 2010 10.6% of Sales 2019 18.7% of Sales $2.5 $500 $2.0 $2.0 $400 $1.5 $1.5 $300 $1.0 $1.0 $200 $0.5 $100 $0.5 $0.0 $0 $0.0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1 2010 through 2014 adjusted for non-operating pension costs and certain non-recurring items 2 2010 through 2014 adjusted for non-operating pension costs and certain non-recurring items; 2017 adjusted for U.S. Tax Reform expense; 2018 adjusted for restructuring & impairment expenses 27 Cash Returned to Shareholders: ~$1.4B last Five Years $ in millions $500 $450 $436.9 $400 $350 $332.7 $300 $250 $219.4 $236 $200 $195.9 $150 $100 $50 $0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividends Share Repurchase 1 Subject to price, alternative investments and working capital requirements 2828 M&A Criteria and Focus Accretive to ROIC in excess of Meet risk adjusted Margin accretion earnings in the cost of capital by IRR hurdle rates with growth rates first year third year higher than U.S. GDP Geographic Growth Expand / Grow the Core Adjacencies  High Growth Markets New Products &  Water-themed New Technologies platforms for growth  Water Heating  Leverage channels  Water Treatment and brands 29 Compelling Investment Thesis Market leader Stable/growing U.S. Strength of premium replacement market; brand, distribution, operating leverage manufacturing and from incremental new innovation provide construction and clear market replacement advantage in China 5 year adjusted EPS CAGR through 2019 = 12.7% 5 year dividend CAGR through 2019 = 24.5% 5 year cumulative cash returned to shareholders from dividends and shares repurchased = $1.4 billion Strong balance sheet and cash flow to support future growth, share repurchase and acquisitions 30 ESG Accomplishments Products Conserve Resources 98% Thermal Efficient Cyclone Commercial Water Heater 1.6B cubic feet of natural gas saved1 100K tons of GHG avoided1 99% Thermal Efficient Crest Commercial Boiler 2.0B cubic feet of natural gas saved1 120K tons of GHG avoided1 75% Water Conservation Ratio RO Max Series Water Treatment System 1.3 B gallons of water conserved in China1 Operations Are Safe & Conserve Resources President's Safety Award Established 1955 (predates OSHA) Chairman's Green Star Award 2009 ISO 14001 for environment ISO 45001 for safety We Are a Good Place to Work Employee Engagement Score (Max 5) 5.0 87% 90% 100% 4.5 82% 83% 80% 4.0 4.00 4.00 80% 3.5 3.85 3.84 3.99 3.0 60% 2.5 2.0 40% 1.5 1.0 20% 0.5 0.0 0% 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 Participation Percentage (right axis)  Ethics  Supervisor  Integrity Effectiveness  Value Recognition  Innovation  Customer Focus Celebrating 146 years of innovation CRS Report 1As reported in AOS 2018 CRS Report based on 2017 sales and data 31 •Q2 20 Results 32 Second Quarter Commentary NA Water US NA China Minimal Restructuring Treatment residential commercial consumer operational to align grows 19 water heater water heater demand flat disruptions business with percent demand and boiler to slightly current organically resilient demand positive YOY market down 20 - conditions 25 percent 33 Second Quarter Results $ in millions except per share data 2020 2019 Change % Change Sales $ 663.9 $ 765.4 $ (101.5) -13% Net Earnings $ 67.8 $ 102.1 $ (34.3) -34% Severance and Restructuring Expenses 5.0 - Adjusted Earnings $ 72.8 $ 102.1 -29% EPS $ 0.42 $ 0.61 $ (0.19) -31% Severance and Restructuring Expenses 0.03 - Adjusted EPS $ 0.45 $ 0.61 $ (0.16) -26% 34 Second Quarter Sales $ in millions 2020 2019 Change % Change North America $ 480.5 $ 524.0 $ (43.5) -8% Rest of World 189.7 249.1 (59.4) -24% Intersegment (6.3) (7.7) 1.4 Total $ 663.9 $ 765.4 $ (101.5) -13% 35 Second Quarter Adjusted Earnings (Loss) $ in millions, except percentages 2020 2019 Change % Change Adjusted Segment Earnings North America $ 107.6 $ 122.9 $ (15.3) -12% Rest of World (1.9) 22.4 (24.3) -108% Inter-segment (0.3) (0.1) (0.2) Total Adjusted Earnings 105.4 145.2 (39.8) -27% Corporate (9.8) (9.6) (0.2) -2% Interest Expense (2.5) (3.4) 0.9 26% Adjusted Pre-tax Earnings 93.1 132.2 (39.1) -30% Adjusted Tax Provision (20.3) (30.1) 9.8 Adjusted Earnings $ 72.8 $ 102.1 $ (29.3) -29% Adjusted Segment Margin North America 22.4 % 23.5 % Rest of World (1.0)% 9.0 % Note: North America adjusted segment earnings and ROW adjusted segment earnings exclude $2.2 million and $3.9 million, respectively, of pre-tax severance and restructuring expenses. 36 Strong Capital Position1 Cash Flow from Operations $ in millions $179M 14.5% $569M $200 $179 $180 Cash provided Debt to Cash balance2 $160 $144 by operations capital ratio $140 $120 $ ~1.3M $100 $80 288M Net cash position Stock repurchase; $60 shares totaling ~$57M $40 $20 $0 2020 2019 1 as of June 30, 2020 2 includes cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 37 2020 Outlook NA Water Heaters China NA Boilers NA Water Treatment India/ROW Total Q2 YOY Revenue1 sales Full Year Assumptions 60% -10% U.S. residential water heater industry volumes flat; commercial water heater industry volumes down approximately ten percent 26% -23% China local currency sales decline 18 to 20 percent 6% -15% NA Boiler revenue declines of approximately 10 percent 6% +15% Sales increase 20 to 22 percent 2% -32% India similar loss to 2019 100% -13% 1 Q2 2020 38 Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS (dollars in millions, except per share data) The following is a reconciliation of net earnings and diluted EPS to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Earnings (GAAP) $ 67.8 $102.1 $119.5 $191.4 Severance and restructuring expenses, before tax 6.1 - 6.1 - Tax effect of severance and restructuring expenses (1.1) - (1.1) - Adjusted Earnings $ 72.8 $102.1 $124.5 $191.4 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.42 $ 0.61 $ 0.74 $ 1.14 Severance and restructuring expenses per diluted share, before tax 0.04 - 0.04 - Tax effect of severance and restructuring expenses per diluted share (0.01) - (0.01) - Adjusted EPS $ 0.45 $ 0.61 $ 0.77 $ 1.14 39 Adjusted Segment Earnings (dollars in millions) The following is a reconciliation reported segment earnings to adjusted segment earnings (non‐GAAP): Segment Earnings (Losses) (GAAP) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 North America $ 105.4 $ 122.9 $ 232.5 $ 238.9 Rest of World (5.8) 22.4 (48.0) 34.7 Inter‐segment earnings elimination $ (0.3) $ (0.1) $ (0.3) $ (0.1) Total Segment Earnings (GAAP) 99.3 145.2 184.2 273.5 Adjustments: $ 2.2 $ ‐ $ 2.2 $ ‐ North America severance and restructuring expenses Rest of World severance and restructuring expenses $ 3.9 $ ‐ $ 3.9 $ ‐ Total Adjustments 6.1 ‐ 6.1 ‐ Adjusted Segment Earnings (Losses) $ 107.6 $ 122.9 $ 234.7 $ 238.9 North America Rest of World (1.9) 22.4 (44.1) 34.7 Inter‐segment earnings elimination $ (0.3) $ (0.1) $ (0.3) $ (0.1) Adjusted Segment Earnings 105.4 145.2 190.3 273.5 40 2020 Adjusted EPS Guidance and 2019 EPS The following is a reconciliation of diluted EPS to 2020 Guidance 2019 adjusted EPS (non‐GAAP)( all items are net of tax): Diluted EPS (GAAP) $1.69 - 1.83 $ 2.22 Severance and restructuring expenses, per diluted share 0.03 ‐ Adjusted EPS $1.72 - 1.86 $ 2.22 41 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer A.O. Smith Corporation published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 19:16:04 UTC 0 Latest news on A. O. SMITH CORPORATION 03:17p A O SMITH : Summer 2020 Analyst Presentation PU 09:00a A O SMITH : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results AQ 07/31 A O SMITH : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results AQ 07/30 A.O. SMITH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07/30 SMITH A O CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem.. AQ 07/30 A. O. SMITH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA 07/26 A O SMITH : in Milwaukee Named a 2020 Top Workplace by Milwaukee Journal Sentine.. PU 07/13 A O SMITH : declares quarterly dividend PR 07/13 A O SMITH : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 per Share PU 07/13 A O SMITH : Announces Retirement of Peter Martineau and Hiring of S. Melissa Sch.. PR