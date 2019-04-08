Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  A. O. Smith Corporation    AOS

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION

(AOS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

A O Smith : declares quarterly dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.22 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/A. O. Smith Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/A. O. Smith Corporation)

The dividend is payable on May 15 to shareholders of record April 30.  

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more information visit www.aosmith.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-declares-quarterly-dividend-300827555.html

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on A. O. SMITH CORPORATION
07:07pA O SMITH : declares quarterly dividend
PR
05:03pSMITH A O CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pA O SMITH : announces acquisition of water treatment solutions provider Water-Ri..
PR
04/02A O SMITH : to hold first quarter conference call on April 30
PR
03/20A O SMITH : and The Water Council announce BREW Corporate freshwater technology ..
PR
02/28AO SMITH : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a v..
PU
02/25AO SMITH : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
02/15AO SMITH : SMITH A O CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
01/30AO SMITH : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/29SMITH A O CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About