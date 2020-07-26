A O Smith : in Milwaukee Named a 2020 Top Workplace by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (July 27, 2020) - A. O. Smith today announced that it has been named a '2020 Top Workplace' by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered from a third-party study conducted earlier this year.

'All of us at A. O. Smith are very excited that our Milwaukee headquarters and technology center have been recognized as a 'Top Workplace' in southeast Wisconsin,' said Mark Petrarca, SVP of human resources & public affairs. 'Our company was founded right here in Milwaukee, and we are proud to carry on a 146-year-old legacy of teamwork and innovation.'

'In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,' said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, the firm that evaluates employee feedback for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. 'When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization.'

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith is a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, boilers, water heaters, pool heaters and storage tanks. A. O. Smith is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, with facilities and personnel around the globe.

