A O Smith : in Milwaukee Named a 2020 Top Workplace by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

07/26/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (July 27, 2020) - A. O. Smith today announced that it has been named a '2020 Top Workplace' by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered from a third-party study conducted earlier this year.

'All of us at A. O. Smith are very excited that our Milwaukee headquarters and technology center have been recognized as a 'Top Workplace' in southeast Wisconsin,' said Mark Petrarca, SVP of human resources & public affairs. 'Our company was founded right here in Milwaukee, and we are proud to carry on a 146-year-old legacy of teamwork and innovation.'

'In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,' said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, the firm that evaluates employee feedback for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. 'When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization.'

About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith is a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, boilers, water heaters, pool heaters and storage tanks. A. O. Smith is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, with facilities and personnel around the globe.

###

Disclaimer

A.O. Smith Corporation published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 17:05:08 UTC
