A. O. Smith Corporation    AOS

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION

AOS
A O Smith : to Hold First Quarter Conference Call on May 5

04/07/2020 | 04:49pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) will release its first quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5 and has scheduled an investor conference call to follow at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)

The call can be heard live on the company's web site, www.aosmith.com.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the company's web site after the live event. To access the archived audio replay, go to the "Investors" page and select the First Quarter Conference Call link.

About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more, information visit www.aosmith.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-to-hold-first-quarter-conference-call-on-may-5-301037079.html

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation


