AO Smith Shareholder Alert: Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

BOSTON, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP and F.D. Azar & Associates are investigating a securities class action lawsuit filed against A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) on behalf of AOS shareholders. AO Smith investors who have purchased at least 500 shares of AOS stock since July 2016 and are interested to learn more about the case are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 844-241-9475.

Interested shareholders have until July 27, 2019 to apply to be lead plaintiff. The lawsuit alleges violations of the federal securities laws, and the class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The lawsuit alleges that A.O. Smith manipulated its sales and earnings data in the critical Chinese market and masked the slowdown of its Chinese growth by "channel stuffing" unsold inventory through a distribution partner. A.O. Smith allegedly also misrepresented the availability of cash balances totaling $539 million, instead using these funds as loans to prop up the scheme. While A.O. Smith allegedly utilized these nefarious practices to create the illusion of Chinese sales, it touted "record" earnings across the key Asian market. It is alleged that as a result of this news becoming public, AOS stock declined over 6%. The lawsuit seeks to recover this loss for shareholders who purchased during the Class Period.

