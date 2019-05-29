Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  A. O. Smith Corporation    AOS

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION

(AOS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AOS CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, alerts investors in A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) to the securities class action, Bleier v. AO Smith Corporation et al., No. 2:19-cv-00786, pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

If you purchased or otherwise acquired A.O. Smith securities between July 26, 2016 and May 16, 2019 (the "Class Period") and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired A.O. Smith securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than July 29, 2019 (the "Lead Plaintiff Deadline").  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/AOS

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

AOS@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants concealed A.O. Smith's use of a distribution partner to artificially inflate the Company's sales and gross margins in the Chinese market.

"We're focused on investors' losses, whether the matters raised by J Capital Research and Spruce Point are correct, and whether investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding A.O. Smith should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email AOS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aos-class-action-alert-hagens-berman-alerts-ao-smith-aos-investors-to-securities-class-action-encourages-investors-who-suffered-50-000-losses-to-contact-the-firm-300858752.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on A. O. SMITH CORPORATION
08:04pAOS CLASS ACTION ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors to Secu..
PR
12:33pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against A...
BU
10:59aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against A...
BU
05/28A O SMITH : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Cla..
BU
05/28DEADLINE FOR A.O. SMITH CORPORATION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A S..
PR
05/28Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
05/28ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against A.O. Smith Co..
BU
05/24GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of A.O. Smith Co..
BU
05/20A O SMITH : Sets the Record Straight on J Capital Research Report
AQ
05/17AOS INVESTIGATION ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors to Inv..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About