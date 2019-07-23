Log in
AOS Hagens Berman Reminds A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

07/23/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, reminds investors in A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) of the July 29, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Bleier v. AO Smith Corporation et al., No. 2:19-cv-00786, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired A.O. Smith securities between July 26, 2016 and May 16, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered in excess of $50,000 in losses you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than July 29, 2019. Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/AOS

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

AOS@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants concealed A.O. Smith’s use of a distribution partner to artificially inflate the Company’s sales and gross margins in the Chinese market.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether the matters raised by J Capital Research and Spruce Point are correct, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding A.O. Smith should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email AOS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm representing investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.


© Business Wire 2019
