Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of A.O. Smith Corporation Investors (AOS)

05/24/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of A.O. Smith Corporation (“A.O. Smith” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AOS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 16, 2019, J Capital Research published a report raising questions about A.O. Smith’s revenue from China as well as its access to $539 million—or about 84% of the Company’s total cash at year end 2018—sitting in China.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased A.O. Smith securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
