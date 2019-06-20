Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  A. O. Smith Corporation    AOS

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION

(AOS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of A. O. Smith Corporation - AOS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 04:15pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of A. O. Smith Corporation ("A. O. Smith" or the "Company") (NYSE: AOS).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether A. O. Smith Corporation and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On May 16, 2019, J Capital published a report addressing AOS, asserting that AOS "has handed its China business over to a Chinese company without disclosing this to investors."  J Capital further alleged that AOS "[f]ailed to disclose the sharp decline under way in China, where sales will fall 16-21% this year", "[o]ver-reported sales and under-reported inventory since at least 2015", and "has major governance problems both inside and outside China."  Following publication of the J Capital report, AOS's stock price fell $4.34, or 9.02%, to $43.75 during intraday trading on May 16, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-a-o-smith-corporation---aos-300872329.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on A. O. SMITH CORPORATION
04:15pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of A. O. Smith ..
PR
06/12ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Sued for Misleading Shareholde..
BU
06/11AOS INVESTORS ALERT : Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against A..
BU
06/06AOS ALERT : Rosen, A Globally Recognized Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securitie..
PR
06/04DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
06/04A O SMITH : Unveils First Comprehensive Line of Residential Water Treatment Solu..
PU
06/03A O SMITH : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
BU
06/03SMITH A O CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
06/03A O SMITH : Increases 2019 Share Repurchase Program by 50 Percent to $300 Millio..
PR
06/03SMITH A O CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About