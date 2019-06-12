Robbins Arroyo LLP: A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of A.O. Smith Corporation
(NYSE: AOS) has filed a class action complaint against the company for
alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between
July 26, 2016 and May 16, 2019. A.O. Smith manufactures and markets
water heaters and boilers.
A.O. Smith Accused of Misleading Investors
According to the complaint, A.O. Smith has operated in China for over 20
years. In 2018, A.O. Smith boasted "record" sales of $3.2 billion of
which China sales exceeded $1 billion. However, in April 2019, A.O.
Smith reported disappointing financial results, primarily due to
plummeting Chinese sales. Quarterly earnings for the related segment
fell over 65% year-over-year. On this news, A.O. Smith's stock
fell over 5%. However, A.O. Smith played it off as a temporary weakness
related to macro events. Then in May 2019, J Capital Research USA LLC
issued a scathing report on A.O. Smith's chain operations and its
undisclosed relationship with Jiangsu UTP Supply Chain ("UTP"), an
undisclosed partner in China. The report charged A.O. Smith with
inflating its sales and earnings figures, and revealed that UTP may be
responsible for as much as 75% of A.O. Smith's China sales. A.O. Smith's
attempted denials revealed that it did in fact have substantial business
interests in China with UTP. Following the unsatisfactory response, A.O.
Smith's stock continued to fall, closing at $43.26 per share on May 20,
2019, 36% below the class period high of $68 per share.
A.O. Smith Shareholders Have Legal Options
