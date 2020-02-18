Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It is Investigating the Officers and Directors of A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

02/18/2020 | 12:11pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that it is investigating the officers and directors of A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) for breaches of fiduciary duties, waste of corporate assets, unjust enrichment, and violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A.O. Smith manufactures and markets water heaters and boilers.

If you suffered a loss as a result of A.O. Smith's misconduct, click here.

A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Accused of Misleading Investors

According to the complaint, A.O. Smith has operated in China for over 20 years. In 2018, A.O. Smith boasted "record" sales of $3.2 billion of which China sales exceeded $1 billion. However, in April 2019, A.O. Smith reported disappointing financial results with sales that declined 5% and net earnings that declined 7%, primarily due to plummeting Chinese sales. On this news, A.O. Smith's stock fell nearly 6%. A.O. Smith's directors played it off as a temporary weakness related to macro events. Then in May 2019, J Capital Research USA LLC issued a scathing report on A.O. Smith's China operations and its relationship with Jiangsu UTP Supply Chain ("UTP"), an undisclosed partner in China. The report charged A.O. Smith with inflating its sales and earnings figures, and revealed that UTP may be responsible for as much as 75% of A.O. Smith's China sales. In response, A.O. Smith published a press release, which essentially admitted that the company had substantial interests in China with UTP. Following these disclosures, A.O. Smith's stock closed at $41.19 per share on May 29, 2019, 39% below the class period high of $68 per share, and has yet to recover.

A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
