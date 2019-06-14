Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  A.P. Møller - Mærsk    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK

(MAERSK B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

A P Møller Mærsk : Maersk explores Arctic shipping route with Russia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 05:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Venta Maersk in the Russian port of Vladivostok as it prepares to set off on its Arctic voyage

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday it is in talks with Russia's state-owned icebreaker operator to send more goods via the Arctic, which is becoming more accessible as climate change reduces the sea ice.

Russia has made developing the so-called northern sea route (NSR) - which requires new ports and heavy icebreakers to move goods - a priority, with supporters dubbing the route the northern Suez Canal.

Last summer, Maersk carried out what it said was a one-off trial, becoming the first to send a container ship - loaded with Russian fish and South Korean electronics - on the route.

At the time it denied that the route could be commercially viable, partly because it is only accessible for around three months of the year due to ice.

However, Maersk is now exploring the possibility of offering a service in cooperation with Russia's nuclear-powered icebreaker company Rosatomflot, High North News reported on Friday.

"We have experienced growing demand for transport of goods from the Far East to West Russia, which we are currently exploring the possibilities of offering together with Atomflot," Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping group, confirmed in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Maersk, which offers shipping on its own vessels and in cooperation with a number of other carriers and providers, added that it has no current plans to deploy Maersk vessels in commercial service along the route.

The Northern Sea Route is significantly shorter than going via the Suez Canal and could cut sea transport times from Asia to Europe. It runs from Murmansk near Russia's border with Norway to the Bering Strait near Alaska. Ships sailing it require a permit from Russian authorities.

Sea ice around the North Pole covers the largest area at the end of the winter in March, and thaws to an annual minimum in September. The ice has shrunk in recent decades in a trend scientists have linked to man-made climate change.

Russian officials have said there is strong interest in the sea route from Asian countries and that new icebreakers will allow for year-round navigation in the 2020s.

Beijing laid out ambitions in January 2018 to form a "Polar Silk Road" by developing shipping lanes opened up by global warming and encouraging enterprises to build infrastructure in the Arctic.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK
05:12aA P MØLLER MÆRSK : Maersk explores Arctic shipping route with Russia
RE
06/11AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
AQ
06/04Trade Tensions Worry Ship Operators
DJ
06/03AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Initiates first phase of..
AQ
05/28AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Maersk Line joins supply chain data company Traxens as c..
AQ
05/28A P MØLLER MÆRSK : Correction to story on Blockchain Initiative by Ocean Carrier..
DJ
05/28MSC, CMA CGM to board Maersk's shipping blockchain platform
RE
05/28INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Major Ocean Carriers CMA CGM and MSC to Join T..
AQ
05/28Big Ocean Cargo Carriers Join Blockchain Initiative
DJ
05/25AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Maersk Warns of Hit To Container Growth
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 40 146 M
EBIT 2019 1 448 M
Net income 2019 752 M
Debt 2019 10 997 M
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 26,52
P/E ratio 2020 18,44
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 22 310 M
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1 297 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK-0.04%21 048
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD18.81%7 716
HAPAG-LLOYD AG50.22%5 755
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-10.87%3 828
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD38.06%3 186
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD3.89%2 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About