Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  A.P. Møller - Mærsk    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK

(MAERSK B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

A P Møller Mærsk : Maersk warns trade war could hurt container business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:06am EDT
The Maersk Line container ship Maersk Sentosa is helped by tugs as it navigates the River Mersey in Liverpool

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk beat second-quarter profit expectations to send the shipping group's shares up almost 7% in early trade on Thursday but warned a trade war between the United States and China could curb container traffic this year.

The world's largest container shipping company said it still expects global container traffic to grow by 1% to 3% this year, after growth of around 2% between April and June.

However, it said an escalating trade dispute between Washington and Beijing could limit growth to the lower end of that range.

Newly imposed tariffs between the United States and China combined with additional U.S. tariffs due to be implemented later this year could remove up to 1.5% of global container demand in 2020, Maersk said.

Chief Executive Soren Skou said Maersk had seen "solid progress" in the second quarter, including realising synergies of $1 billion from restructuring earlier than expected.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 17% to $1.36 billion, topping the $1.24 billion forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Maersk benefited from higher container freight rates, larger volumes and lower costs and said it still expects EBITDA for the full year to total $5 billion.

Skou has overseen a major shift in Maersk's strategy, which has included selling off its oil and gas business to focus on the container and logistics business for customers which include Walmart and Nike.

Maersk's share price has fallen 43% since a peak in July 2017 and now trades around the level it was at when Skou took on the CEO job in June 2016.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK
03:29aEUROPE : European shares steady after steep sell-off
RE
03:16aAP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Maersk Earnings Beat Forecasts Amid Shipping Unit Recove..
DJ
03:06aA P MØLLER MÆRSK : Maersk warns trade war could hurt container business
RE
02:04aAP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Interim Report Q2 2019
AQ
08/05AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
AQ
08/02Lower Crude, Gas Prices Hurt Shell -- WSJ
DJ
08/01Shell Profit Drops on Lower Oil Prices, Despite Production Boost -- Update
DJ
07/31MARITIME VISIT FROM ALGERIA : "We can learn from Ghana" For Mr. Belkhiter the vi..
AQ
07/25Total's $5 Billion Disposal Plan to Focus on Upstream Assets
DJ
07/22AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 40 075 M
EBIT 2019 1 472 M
Net income 2019 758 M
Debt 2019 12 183 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 29,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 20 798 M
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 280,60  $
Last Close Price 1 042,76  $
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK-2.89%20 797
HAPAG-LLOYD AG123.66%9 855
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD7.92%6 858
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD33.56%2 953
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-34.89%2 712
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD5.13%2 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group