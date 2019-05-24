A P Møller Mærsk : .P. Moeller-Mersk Swings to 1Q Loss; Plns New Dividend Policy

By Adria Calatayud



Danish shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk AS (MAERSK-B.KO) said Friday that it swung to a first-quarter net loss, as it introduced a new dividend policy.

Maersk reported a quarterly net loss of $659 million compared with a profit of $2.73 billion in the year-earlier period, when earnings were boosted by the sale of its oil business, the company said. The company booked a $552 million loss on discontinued operations.

Analysts expected a net profit of $53 million, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

Maersk, which is considered a barometer of global trade, said revenue for the quarter increased to $9.54 billion from $9.31 billion in the same period last year. Revenue rose 2.5% on year after restating the year-earlier figure to reflect new IFRS 16 accounting standards.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected revenue of $9.71 billion.

Maersk said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--which excludes impairment charges--was $1.24 billion in the first quarter, up 33% on year.

Maersk said it continues to expect 2019 Ebitda of around $5.0 billion, including the positive effects from the implementation of IFRS 16.

The company said it is launching a new dividend policy, targeting a payout ratio of 30% to 50% of its underlying net result, which will be implemented starting this year. Maersk also said it intends to buy back shares worth up to 10 billion Danish kroner ($1.49 billion).

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com