Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk Warns of Lower Earnings Amid Coronavirus Hit -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 03:44am EST

--Maersk sees lower earnings in year ahead

--Coronavirus epidemic hitting demand and rates

--Vessel work delayed amid Chinese factory shutdowns

By Dominic Chopping

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk AS on Thursday reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results and warned that earnings this year will be lower than 2019 as coronavirus dampens demand and hits freight rates.

Fear of the virus and the efforts to prevent its spread will see increasing pressure on the supply-demand balance and could dampen 2020 volumes, due to the extension of the Chinese New Year holidays and emergency measures to curb the infection's spread, Maersk said.

"It is still early days to measure the overall impact, however, the weekly container vessel calls at key Chinese ports were significantly down compared with last year during the last weeks of January and the first weeks of February," the company said.

Freight rates are expected to decrease due to dropping demand for containerized goods transport, while the epidemic has led to delays in opening of Chinese shipping yards following the Chinese New Year holidays, which has delayed yard works planned, including some planned installations of scrubbers on Maersk vessels.

Maersk swung to an unexpected net loss in the quarter of $72 million from a profit of $46 million in the year-earlier period. A FactSet analyst poll had expected a net profit of $343 million. Though it said that figures are materially impacted by implementing the IFRS 16 accounting standard and 2019 figures aren't comparable with last year.

Maersk, which is considered a barometer of global trade, reported a revenue fall of 5.6% to $9.67 billion, missing expectations of $9.94 billion, as its shipping unit lowered capacity to adjust to market conditions.

For the full year, Ebitda rose to $5.71 billion, meeting the company's own guidance of between $5.4 billion and $5.8 billion, but it expects to report lower Ebitda this year of around $5.5 billion.

The company's main shipping unit saw revenue fall as volumes dropped 1.8% while freight rates slipped 0.4%. Maersk said it continued to cut its cost base at the unit while lower fuel prices also helped offset some of the weakness.

Volumes were hit in both East-West and North-South routes, amid continued slower growth in the U.S. and front loading of orders in the same quarter last year ahead of anticipated tariffs, lower demand in Europe, continued weak demand in Latin America, and weakened market conditions in West and Central Asia and Oceania.

Maersk said the outlook and guidance for 2020 is subject to significant uncertainties and impacted by the coronavirus, which has significantly lowered visibility on what to expect in 2020.

"As factories in China are closed for longer than usual in connection with the Chinese New Year and as a result of the Covid-19, we expect a weak start to the year," the company said.

The organic-volume growth in its main ocean unit is expected to be in line with or slightly lower than the estimated 2020 average market growth of 1% to 3%.

Accumulated gross capex for 2020-21 is still expected to be $3.0 billion-$4.0 billion.

Maersk declared an unchanged full-year dividend of 150 Danish kroner ($0.14).

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
03:45aSingapore fuel oil inventories hit 9-month high as demand ebbs
RE
03:44aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Warns of Lower Earnings Amid Coronavirus Hit -- Up..
DJ
03:43aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tra..
PU
03:38aMaersk warns coronavirus outbreak to hit 2020 earnings
RE
02:58aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Warns of Coronavirus Impact as 4Q Misses Expectati..
DJ
01:58aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Annual Report 2019
AQ
01:56aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Interim Report Q4 2019
AQ
02/18A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tra..
PU
02/17A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : annual earnings release
02/17A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39 413 M
EBIT 2019 1 766 M
Net income 2019 352 M
Debt 2019 12 141 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 55,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 23 876 M
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 324,42  $
Last Close Price 1 238,94  $
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adam Banks Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-10.89%23 852
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT2.35%14 222
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.06%7 081
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.76%3 275
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-6.20%2 878
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.-13.66%2 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group