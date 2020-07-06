Log in
A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk buys customs broker KGH Customs Services for $281 million

07/06/2020 | 03:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen stacked up on a Maersk Sentosa container ship at the port of Antwerp

Maersk said on Monday it had agreed to buy Sweden-based customs broker KGH Customs Services for 2.6 billion Swedish crowns (£224.96 million), as the container shipping group seeks to expand its end-to-end logistics services.

Maersk will acquire KGH from private equity firm Bridgepoint Development Capital on a cash and debt-free basis and expects synergies on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to reach 50 million to 75 million crowns.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 494 M - -
Net income 2020 286 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 88,3x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 22 558 M 22 535 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 83 512
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1 231,70 $
Last Close Price 1 208,22 $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adam Banks Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-16.74%22 535
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-31.24%10 393
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.62%6 338
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-1.90%3 969
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-11.47%2 906
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-24.68%2 341
