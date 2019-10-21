A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk lifts 2019 profit forecast; shares rise

Maersk said it expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the range of $5.4 to $5.8 billion (£4.5 billion), up from its previous expectation of around $5 billion.

The rest of the guidance was unchanged, Maersk said.

Maersk shares rose 6.1% on the news to trade at 8,460 Danish crowns each at 1404 GMT.

The upgrade was driven by "strong reliability and capacity management combined with lower fuel prices" and better margins in its terminal and towage business, Maersk said.

