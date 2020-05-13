Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk meets first-quarter revenue forecasts but warns on container sector outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 02:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Worker is seen next to Maersk shipping containers at a logistics center near Tianjin por

Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk posted first-quarter revenue in line with expectations on Wednesday but warned about a drop of as much as 25% in global container volumes in the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $1.52 billion, slightly above company guidance provided in March when it suspended full-year guidance due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's biggest container shipping company reported revenue of $9.57 billion versus the $9.59 billion forecast by 16 analysts in a poll compiled by Maersk.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
02:21aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk meets first-quarter revenue forecasts but warns on..
RE
05/12A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Buy rating from HSBC
MD
05/12A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Downgraded to Neutral by Kepler Chevreux
MD
05/12A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tra..
AQ
05/08A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : quaterly earnings release
05/04A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
AQ
05/01A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : European freight players turn to railways to speed up sup..
RE
05/01A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tra..
AQ
04/29A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk launches its first rail service from China to Turk..
AQ
04/23A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tra..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 37 708 M
EBIT 2020 1 056 M
Net income 2020 -20,4 M
Debt 2020 12 346 M
Yield 2020 2,46%
P/E ratio 2020 408x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,71x
Capitalization 18 147 M
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 143,15  $
Last Close Price 958,30  $
Spread / Highest target 63,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adam Banks Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-31.45%18 180
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT136.86%30 260
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.47%5 546
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-1.61%4 442
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED0.66%2 633
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-2.03%2 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group