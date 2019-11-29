Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 03:23am EST
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
Managers' Transactions Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, A.P. Møller Holding A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly - see the attached file.

Attachment

Attachments:
APMM Share buy-back APMH sale_28112019.pdf

Disclaimer

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 08:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
03:23aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tra..
PU
11/28Denmark's Maersk to lay off staff as part of cost cuts
RE
11/27A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tra..
PU
11/26GE's CFO Pick Could Hint at Willingness to Hire a New Auditor
DJ
11/26GE Chooses Outsider as Its CFO -- WSJ
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/25Industrials Up On Chinese Intellectual-Property Proposal - Industrials Roundu..
DJ
11/25GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Hires Maersk CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe as New CFO--2nd Upd..
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/25Swedish Executive Brings Global Experience, Outsider's Perspective to GE Fina..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39 256 M
EBIT 2019 1 849 M
Net income 2019 618 M
Debt 2019 12 311 M
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 45,7x
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 27 435 M
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 325,66  $
Last Close Price 1 407,97  $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adam Banks Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S32.14%27 417
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.25.83%3 160
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA15.38%2 937
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-15.09%2 778
DFDS A/S10.83%2 447
MATSON, INC.18.86%1 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group