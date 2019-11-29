A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
Managers' Transactions
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, A.P. Møller Holding A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly - see the attached file.
