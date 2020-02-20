Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 03:43am EST
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
Managers' Transactions Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program.

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, A.P. Møller Holding A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly - see the attached file.

Attachment

Attachments:
APMM Share buy-back APMH sale_19022020.pdf

Disclaimer

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 08:41:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
03:45aSingapore fuel oil inventories hit 9-month high as demand ebbs
RE
03:44aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Warns of Lower Earnings Amid Coronavirus Hit -- Up..
DJ
03:43aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tra..
PU
03:38aMaersk warns coronavirus outbreak to hit 2020 earnings
RE
02:58aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Warns of Coronavirus Impact as 4Q Misses Expectati..
DJ
01:58aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Annual Report 2019
AQ
01:56aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Interim Report Q4 2019
AQ
02/18A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tra..
PU
02/17A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : annual earnings release
02/17A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39 413 M
EBIT 2019 1 766 M
Net income 2019 352 M
Debt 2019 12 141 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 55,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 23 876 M
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 324,42  $
Last Close Price 1 238,94  $
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adam Banks Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-10.89%23 852
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT2.35%14 222
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.06%7 081
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.76%3 275
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-6.20%2 878
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.-13.66%2 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group