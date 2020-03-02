Log in
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
News 
News

A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program

03/02/2020 | 03:13am EST
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
Managers' Transactions Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, A.P. Møller Holding A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly - see the attached file.

Attachment

Attachments:
APMM Share buy-back APMH sale_28022020.pdf

Disclaimer

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 08:12:07 UTC
