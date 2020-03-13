A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program

Log in
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program

03/13/2020 | 07:38am EDT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
Managers' Transactions Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, A.P. Møller Holding A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly - see the attached file.

Disclaimer

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 11:37:03 UTC
