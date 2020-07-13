Log in
A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Overcoming speed-to-market issues with multiple shipping methods.

07/13/2020 | 03:16am EDT
How we reduced logistics costs by 26% for one of the world's leading fast-fashion companies. The customer

The customer is one of the top fast fashion companies globally. Initially founded as a textile manufacturer, they are now a global brand with over 1000 stores around the world.

They challenge

Our customer was battling with high intangible logistics costs along with concerns over 77% of cargo arriving at destination 10 days earlier than required. This was leading to overflow and capacity issues, as well as increased detention & demurrage - and the costs that come with it. They wanted to address these issues without compromising their supply chain efficiency while still maintaining a high delivery in full, on time.

As a logistics partner, we had to devise an inventory flow control system to transport cargo with greater flexibility as per the market demands. This meant, we needed to utilise multiple shipping methods that would eventually contribute to business growth.

The Maersk solution

A huge part of the challenge was a result of the customer's 'push' driven model that hindered their ability to maximise transport efficiency and effectiveness. Instead, we proposed a 'model where the expected delivery date would dictate the shipping method to move cargo.

We designed a 6-speed supply chain methodology which proposes how cargo should be moved using multiple speeds from origin to destination. Cargo will be shipped based on the required delivery dates using the most cost-efficient speed to market solution.

This not only lead to better container capacity utilisation but would also reduce the customer's demurrage and detention charges, resulting in a more efficient, steady, and end-to-end flow of cargo.

The result

The strategy of using multiple shipping methods proved immensely successful and garnered the following results.

26% logistics spend reduction on China-European Trade
8% increase in container utilisation
4% container count reduction
99.99% delivered in full on time effect

Along with this, we were also able to free up logistics costs to allow up to 36% of the total cargo volume to move via rail, if needed, reducing the weighted lead time by 40%.

Disclaimer

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 07:15:08 UTC
