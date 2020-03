Maersk said its guidance on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITDA), previously $5.5 billion (4.74 billion pounds) for the year, would be suspended until further notice. It preliminarily expected first quarter EBITDA of around $1.4 billion.

Its ongoing share buy-back programme as well as proposed dividends for 2019 would not be affected by this decision, Maersk said.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)