A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
03/30/2020 | 04:08am EDT
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
March 30, 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.
During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 March 2020 to 27 March 2020:
Number of
Average purchase
Transaction value,
A shares
price A shares, DKK
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
180,808
1,344,706,857
23 March 2020
1,347
4,758.7187
6,409,994
24 March 2020
1,441
4,911.6386
7,077,671
25 March 2020
1,320
5,289.2200
6,981,770
26 March 2020
1,283
5,415.6019
6,948,217
27 March 2020
1,198
5,497.9639
6,586,561
Total 23-27 March 2020
6,589
34,004,214
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
3,389
17,489,740
Accumulated in third phase of the
22,034
122,407,718
program
Accumulated under the program
187,397
1,378,711,071
Number of
Average purchase
Transaction value,
B shares
price B shares, DKK
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
722,871
5,717,536,558
23 March 2020
5,368
5,105.3944
27,405,757
24 March 2020
5,765
5,292.9639
30,513,937
25 March 2020
5,274
5,731.0684
30,225,655
26 March 2020
5,125
5,809.0598
29,771,431
27 March 2020
4,792
5,862.8693
28,094,870
Total 23-27 March 2020
26,324
146,011,650
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding
10,273
56,981,194
A/S*
Accumulated in third phase of the
87,644
521,012,612
program
Accumulated under the program
749,195
5,863,548,208
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 187,397 A shares and 800,001 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.74% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 30 March 2020
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
