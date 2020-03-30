Log in
03/30/2020 | 04:08am EDT

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

March 30, 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 March 2020 to 27 March 2020:

Number of

Average purchase

Transaction value,

A shares

price A shares, DKK

A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

180,808

1,344,706,857

23 March 2020

1,347

4,758.7187

6,409,994

24 March 2020

1,441

4,911.6386

7,077,671

25 March 2020

1,320

5,289.2200

6,981,770

26 March 2020

1,283

5,415.6019

6,948,217

27 March 2020

1,198

5,497.9639

6,586,561

Total 23-27 March 2020

6,589

34,004,214

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

3,389

17,489,740

Accumulated in third phase of the

22,034

122,407,718

program

Accumulated under the program

187,397

1,378,711,071

Number of

Average purchase

Transaction value,

B shares

price B shares, DKK

B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

722,871

5,717,536,558

23 March 2020

5,368

5,105.3944

27,405,757

24 March 2020

5,765

5,292.9639

30,513,937

25 March 2020

5,274

5,731.0684

30,225,655

26 March 2020

5,125

5,809.0598

29,771,431

27 March 2020

4,792

5,862.8693

28,094,870

Total 23-27 March 2020

26,324

146,011,650

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding

10,273

56,981,194

A/S*

Accumulated in third phase of the

87,644

521,012,612

program

Accumulated under the program

749,195

5,863,548,208

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 187,397 A shares and 800,001 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.74% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 March 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Disclaimer

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 08:07:03 UTC
