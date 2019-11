Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as worries mounted that a trade deal would founder close to the finish line.

China did not respond to President Donald Trump's decision to sign a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters, leaving the door open to a trade deal.

Danish freight-shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk will cut hundreds of jobs to reduce costs and absorb likely higher fuel costs next year.

